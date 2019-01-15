Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Cargotec Oyj    CGCBV   FI0009013429

CARGOTEC OYJ (CGCBV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/15 04:20:19 am
28.11 EUR   -2.73%
2018CARGOTEC OYJ : quaterly earnings release
2018CARGOTEC OYJ : half-yearly earnings release
2018CARGOTEC OYJ : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cargotec Oyj : Kalmar's Hybrid RTGs to deliver eco-efficient performance for Exolgan Container Terminal, Buenos Aires

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 04:01am EST
CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 15 JANUARY 2019 AT 11 AM (EET)
 
Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed an agreement with Exolgan S.A. to supply a total of four rubber-tyred gantry cranes (RTGs) with hybrid drivelines for its container terminal in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The order, which also includes the supply of a spare parts package for the machines, was booked in Cargotec's 2018 Q4 order intake with delivery scheduled to take place in late 2019. 
 
The Exolgan terminal in Buenos Aires is a general cargo and container-handling port terminal with strategic road, rail and river transport connections. As the leading port operator in Argentina, Exolgan handles one third of the country's total foreign trade container volume. The company is part of ITL (International Trade Logistics), a group of businesses specialised in managing port and logistics processes. The Kalmar Hybrid RTGs form part of Exolgan's fleet expansion programme. Exolgan's current Kalmar fleet includes RTGs, empty container handlers, forklift trucks and reachstackers. 
 
The Kalmar Hybrid RTG builds on the proven, sustainable performance of the previous-generation model to deliver even greater savings in fuel efficiency, airborne and noise emissions, and maintenance costs. It combines the latest lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery technology with a fuel-efficient diesel power unit. The power unit is used to charge the Li-ion batteries, which power all the lifting and driving operations.
 
Carlos Mancini, Engineering Manager, Exolgan: "Kalmar's Hybrid RTG solution was the ideal choice for us since it will both help us reduce fuel costs and improve the sustainability of our operations by reducing noise and airborne emissions. We value our relationship with Kalmar and are looking forward to working together to increase performance and reliability at our terminal."
 
Alexandre Esse, Manager, Sales, Ports & Terminals, Americas, Kalmar: "Our second-generation hybrid RTG is a highly fuel-efficient machine that makes no compromises on performance or sustainability. We are pleased to be able to continue our fruitful cooperation with Exolgan with this latest order, which further demonstrates the confidence that customers have in our hybrid technologies."
 
The cranes delivered to Exolgan will be 6+1 rows wide and 1-over-5 high, with a lifting capacity of 40 tons under the spreader. They will be fitted with the Kalmar SmartRail automated gantry steering solution with Container Position Indication (CPI), which automatically controls the gantry steering and feeds container coordinates to the terminal operating system. They will also feature the Kalmar SmartProfile spreader anti-collision system.
 
 
Further information for the press:
 
Alexandre Esse, Manager, Sales, Ports & Terminals, Americas, Kalmar, tel +55 13 99210 0227
 
Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com
 
Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. www.kalmarglobal.com
 
Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2017 totalled approximately EUR 3.2 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Cargotec Corporation via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARGOTEC OYJ
04:01aCARGOTEC OYJ : Kalmar's Hybrid RTGs to deliver eco-efficient performance for Exo..
GL
01/10CARGOTEC OYJ : MacGregor deck machinery destined for heavy-duty naval operations
AQ
01/09CARGOTEC OYJ : MacGregor deck machinery destined for heavy-duty naval operations
GL
01/04CARGOTEC OYJ : Kalmar RTGs and process automation technology to help boost capac..
AQ
01/03CARGOTEC OYJ : Kalmar RTGs to Help Boost Capacity at Norfolk Southern Intermodal..
AQ
01/03CARGOTEC OYJ : Kalmar RTGs and process automation technology to help boost capac..
PU
01/03CARGOTEC OYJ : Kalmar RTGs and process automation technology to help boost capac..
GL
01/02CARGOTEC CORPORATION : Share repurchase 2.1.2019
PU
01/02CARGOTEC CORPORATION : Share repurchase 2.1.2019
GL
01/02CARGOTEC OYJ : Kalmar Extends Cooperation with Maher Terminals with New Straddle..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 346 M
EBIT 2018 222 M
Net income 2018 118 M
Debt 2018 544 M
Yield 2018 3,81%
P/E ratio 2018 15,86
P/E ratio 2019 10,30
EV / Sales 2018 0,64x
EV / Sales 2019 0,57x
Capitalization 1 595 M
Chart CARGOTEC OYJ
Duration : Period :
Cargotec Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARGOTEC OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 34,8 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mika Pekka Vehviläinen Chief Executive Officer
Ilkka Herlin Chairman
Mikko Juhani Puolakka Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Soili Anitta Mäkinen Chief Information Officer
Teuvo Aulis Salminen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARGOTEC OYJ8.16%1 830
KOMATSU LTD14.09%22 984
PACCAR4.03%20 487
KUBOTA CORP6.74%18 332
CNH INDUSTRIAL7.93%13 049
ALSTOM-2.47%9 000
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.