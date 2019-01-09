Cargotec Oyj : MacGregor deck machinery destined for heavy-duty naval operations

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 9 JANUARY 2019 AT 10 AM EET

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has been selected to supply deck machinery equipment for a US Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) T-ATSX-class vessel under construction at Gulf Island Shipyards, in Houma, Louisiana, US. The US Navy will be able to depend on MacGregor's robust, reliable systems, backed-up by unrivalled global service support.

The order was booked into Cargotec's fourth quarter 2018 order intake and the equipment is planned for delivery during the first quarter of 2020.

"MacGregor has an established position as a trusted partner for Navies around the world," says Høye Høyesen, Vice President, Advanced Offshore Solutions, MacGregor. "Our naval systems are developed from commercially proven designs that are extensively tested in operation. They include proven performance characteristics, combined with innovative technology developed to meet today's needs for higher efficiency and lower environmental impact."

MacGregor's latest naval contract with Gulf Island Shipyards, a subsidiary of Gulf Island Fabrication Inc, includes the option for a further seven vessels. The towing, salvage and rescue ship (T-ATSX) is a new class of vessel that will be deployed for worldwide naval service including open-ocean towing, supporting salvage operations and submarine rescue missions.

NAVSEA requirements state that the vessel must have a minimum bollard pull rating of 118 tonnes (130 short tons). To meet this need, MacGregor's deck machinery package will include a main towing and traction winch, in addition to an offshore crane, Triplex shark jaws, towing and pop-up pins, a stern roller, and other accessories. The contract also provides for crew training as well as integrated logistics support.

"Naval contracts require specialist service support," continues Mr Høyesen. "We have a long history of offering integrated logistics support (ILS), which is essential for naval operations and influences equipment design decisions from a reliability and service perspective. We support Navies with various ILS modules to ensure that equipment is cost-effective and optimally available throughout its lifecycle."

MacGregor has a global network of highly trained engineers and service personnel, available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. "This extremely high level of support readiness is critically important to naval operations," stresses Mr Høyesen. "As we supply commercial fleets with parts and sub-systems, MacGregor spare parts are readily available from stocks around the globe."

MacGregor equipment is installed on many types of naval vessels, including more than two hundred Sealift Command pre-positioning and multi-role ships, amphibious dock and landing ships, and logistics support, surface and coast guard vessels.

For more information, please contact:

Høye Høyesen, Vice President, Advanced Offshore Solutions, MacGregor

Tel: +47 907 61 098, Email: hoye.hoyesen@macgregor.com

or

Robin Thuillier, Director, Communications, MacGregor

tel. +65 9730 4301, Email: robin.thuillier@macgregor.com

MacGregor is a leader in intelligent maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of MacGregor, Hatlapa, Porsgrunn, Pusnes, Rapp Marine and Triplex products, services and solutions, all designed to perform with the sea.

Shipbuilders, shipowners and operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close cooperation with MacGregor. www.macgregor.com



MacGregor is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2017 totalled approximately EUR 3.2 billion and it employs over 11,000 people worldwide. www.cargotec.com





