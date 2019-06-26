Cargotec Oyj : MacGregor is working together with MSC to maximise performance and reduce emissions



CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 26 JUNE 2019





Cargotec`s MacGregor, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company and Guangzhou Wenchong Dockyard have signed a contract to upgrade the cargo systems on 6 x 16,000 TEU containerships owned and operated by MSC. These Cargo Boost orders will be booked into MacGregor`s second quarter 2019 order intake and the upgrades will be implemented during drydocking in 2020. The parties have agreed not to disclose any further contractual details.

MacGregor and MSC have together defined and developed the cargo system solution for these vessels. "The objective was to determine the best solution for the operating profile and to deliver a modern, efficient and environmentally-friendly upgraded cargo system," says Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Cargo Handling and RoRo, MacGregor.



MSC is committed to promoting a sustainable business model that goes far beyond a "business as usual" approach, remaining true to its roots and its core family values. "MacGregor's Cargo Boost is a good example how we can drive down the energy required to transport each individual container and reduce emissions per transported TEU," says Giuseppe Gargiulo Head of Department, New Building, Dry Dock and Conversions, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company.





For further information, please contact



Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Cargo Handling and RoRo, MacGregor

Tel. +46 31 850 919, magnus.sjoberg@macgregor.com



or



Robin Thuillier, Communications Director, MacGregor

tel. +65 9730 4301, robin.thuillier@macgregor.com





MacGregor is a leader in intelligent maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of MacGregor, Hatlapa, Porsgrunn, Pusnes, Rapp and Triplex products, services and solutions, all designed to perform with the sea.



Shipbuilders, shipowners and operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close cooperation with MacGregor. www.macgregor.com



MacGregor is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2018 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 12,000 people worldwide. www.cargotec.com





