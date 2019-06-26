Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Cargotec Oyj    CGCBV   FI0009013429

CARGOTEC OYJ

(CGCBV)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cargotec Oyj : MacGregor is working together with MSC to maximise performance and reduce emissions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 06:08am EDT


CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 26 JUNE 2019 AT 9 AM EEST

Cargotec`s MacGregor, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company and Guangzhou Wenchong Dockyard have signed a contract to upgrade the cargo systems on 6 x 16,000 TEU containerships owned and operated by MSC. These Cargo Boost orders will be booked into MacGregor`s second quarter 2019 order intake and the upgrades will be implemented during drydocking in 2020. The parties have agreed not to disclose any further contractual details.

MacGregor and MSC have together defined and developed the cargo system solution for these vessels. "The objective was to determine the best solution for the operating profile and to deliver a modern, efficient and environmentally-friendly upgraded cargo system," says Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Cargo Handling and RoRo, MacGregor. 

MSC is committed to promoting a sustainable business model that goes far beyond a "business as usual" approach, remaining true to its roots and its core family values. "MacGregor's Cargo Boost is a good example how we can drive down the energy required to transport each individual container and reduce emissions per transported TEU," says Giuseppe Gargiulo Head of Department, New Building, Dry Dock and Conversions, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company.


For further information, please contact

Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Cargo Handling and RoRo, MacGregor
Tel. +46 31 850 919, magnus.sjoberg@macgregor.com   

or

Robin Thuillier, Communications Director, MacGregor
tel. +65 9730 4301, robin.thuillier@macgregor.com   


MacGregor is a leader in intelligent maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of MacGregor, Hatlapa, Porsgrunn, Pusnes, Rapp and Triplex products, services and solutions, all designed to perform with the sea.  

Shipbuilders, shipowners and operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close cooperation with MacGregor. www.macgregor.com

MacGregor is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2018 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 12,000 people worldwide. www.cargotec.com




This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Cargotec Corporation via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARGOTEC OYJ
06:08aCARGOTEC OYJ : MacGregor is working together with MSC to maximise performance an..
GL
06/25CARGOTEC OYJ : OOCL to Stow Its Whole Container Vessel Fleet with Navis Stowage ..
BU
06/25UPDATE ON THE REGULATORY PROCESS : Closing of MacGregor's TTS acquisition postpo..
GL
06/18CARGOTEC OYJ : Navis Charts Course for Next Generation TOS
BU
06/18NAVIS : 360 Managed Services Helps Terminals Achieve Success Beyond the Go-live
BU
06/13CARGOTEC OYJ : Navis cooperates with ZPMC to drive marine terminal performance, ..
GL
06/13CARGOTEC OYJ : MacGregor automated mooring solution specified for the world's fi..
GL
06/04CARGOTEC OYJ : Navis Completes Automation of Five Continents International Conta..
BU
06/04CARGOTEC OYJ : Suspected aggravated fraud in Cargotec's MacGregor business area ..
AQ
06/03CARGOTEC OYJ : Suspected aggravated fraud in Cargotec's MacGregor business area ..
GL
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 722 M
EBIT 2019 289 M
Net income 2019 182 M
Debt 2019 668 M
Yield 2019 3,60%
P/E ratio 2019 11,79
P/E ratio 2020 10,05
EV / Sales 2019 0,67x
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
Capitalization 1 834 M
Chart CARGOTEC OYJ
Duration : Period :
Cargotec Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARGOTEC OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 40,7 €
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mika Pekka Vehviläinen Chief Executive Officer
Ilkka Herlin Chairman
Mikko Juhani Puolakka Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Soili Anitta Mäkinen Chief Information Officer
Teuvo Aulis Salminen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARGOTEC OYJ24.40%1 849
PACCAR24.96%22 945
KOMATSU LTD11.65%21 371
KUBOTA CORP16.66%18 907
KNORR-BREMSE23.89%17 876
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV13.58%11 982
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About