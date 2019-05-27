Log in
Cargotec Oyj : MacGregor receives EUR 10 million orders for port equipment and RoPax ferry conversions

05/27/2019 | 03:01am EDT


CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 27 MAY 2019 AT 10 AM EEST


MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has received orders to provide linkspans to a customer in Scandinavia and a conversion project for two RoPax ferries operated by a Scandinavian ship-owner. The total order value is approximately EUR 10 million. The orders will be booked into Cargotec's second quarter 2019 order intake, with delivery of the MacGregor equipment between the first and third quarters of 2020.

MacGregor RoRo provides solutions for a number of segments, two of which are port equipment and vessel conversions. "The diversity of our offerings and flexibility to adapt to changing market conditions are important factors for our customers," says Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Cargo Handling and RoRo, MacGregor.


For further information, please contact

Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Cargo Handling and RoRo, MacGregor

Tel. +46 31 850 919, magnus.sjoberg@macgregor.com   

or

Robin Thuillier, Communications Director, MacGregor

Tel. +65 9730 4301, robin.thuillier@macgregor.com   


MacGregor is a leader in intelligent maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of MacGregor, Hatlapa, Porsgrunn, Pusnes, Rapp and Triplex products, services and solutions, all designed to perform with the sea.  

Shipbuilders, shipowners and operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close cooperation with MacGregor. www.macgregor.com

MacGregor is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2018 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 12,000 people worldwide. www.cargotec.com  




This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Cargotec Corporation via Globenewswire
