Cargotec Oyj : Navis MACS3 API Services Improve Safety, Collaboration and Efficiency for Transportation of Seaborne Container Cargo

09/03/2019 | 09:08pm EDT

Navis delivers MACS3 API services to check vessel strength & stability, dangerous goods and lashing calculations for all stakeholders in the ocean container supply chain

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, and the provider of maritime software solutions for cargo and vessel performance and compliance, announced the launch of the MACS3 API Services at its Carrier and Vessel Solutions' APAC Customer Conference in Singapore.

MACS3 API Services unlock loading computer calculation results to manage safe cargo handling across the supply chain. “For the first time, ports, terminal operators, carriers and other key entities in the shipping industry can directly access and explore ship-specific loading calculation results for stability, strength, dangerous goods (DG), lashing and condition checks. All of these significantly improve safety, collaboration and efficiency of cargo transportation by sea,” said Ajay Bharadwaj, Head of Product Management for Navis Carrier and Vessel Solutions.

Stability & strength calculations are part of the API services offered, providing information for safer vessel operations, and reducing incidents of possible vessel damage or loss of cargo. In addition, MACS3 API Services facilitate safer vessel visits and improve visibility of dangerous goods flowing through ports. For example, the hazmat department of a European port authority is using the MACS3 DG API service to check incoming vessels for compliant dangerous goods segregation in a faster and more accurate way, replacing an inefficient and time-consuming onboard sample process.

Navis also delivers an API for lashing calculations. As the industry-standard of loading computers for container vessels, MACS3 delivers via API call the most comprehensive and up-to-date securing regulations by all relevant classification societies into the workflow of stowage planners. One of the world’s leading ocean carriers is using this service to check lashing conditions of all vessels in their fleet for safer operations.

“In the age of digitalization, data is one of our biggest untapped assets, but it has no value to the maritime industry when it remains in silos. This new service provides all stakeholders of the container supply chain important data to make seaborne operations safer," said Bharadwaj.

Navis supports customers' integration processes with technical documentation, software development kits, sample source code and virtual sandboxes for testing on the open API portal GitHub. Developers can contact Navis at api.macs3@navis.com to learn how to integrate MACS3 calculations into their workflow.

For more information, please visit https://www.navis.com/en/products/carrier-vessel-solutions/MACS3-API/. For more information about the customer conference APAC in Singapore please visit https://www.navis.com/en/ncvs-customer-conference/.

About Navis, LLC

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading terminal operators and ocean carriers. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services to enable our customers to maximize performance and reduce risk. Whether tracking cargo through a port, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis provides a holistic approach to operational optimization, providing customers with improved visibility, velocity and measurable business results. www.navis.com

About Cargotec Corporation

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec’s business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimize global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec’s sales in 2018 totaled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com


© Business Wire 2019
