CARGOTEC OYJ

(CGCBV)
Cargotec Oyj : Navis cooperates with ZPMC to drive marine terminal performance, optimisation and automation

06/13/2019
CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 13 JUNE 2019 AT 3 PM (EEST)
Cargotec's Navis cooperates with ZPMC to drive marine terminal performance, optimisation and automation
 
Navis, a part of Cargotec, announces the signing of a partnership agreement with the equipment manufacturer Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. (ZPMC), to jointly address opportunities for Navis to supply its software and services and ZPMC to provide its products and services and act as a system integrator. The agreement represents an important step for both parties to combine forces in an integrated approach to solve critical needs for improved performance, optimisation and automation in terminal operations.
 
On a Cargotec level, the cooperation between Navis and ZPMC is not exclusive, as there are similar strategic partnerships with Kalmar and Navis, both part of Cargotec, and with other solution providers as well.
 
Navis and ZPMC are already actively engaged in discussions on opportunities in India, China, Latin America, and other regions. Bringing together industry-leading software, equipment and services in a non-exclusive team, ZPMC and Navis will provide a single, integrated solution to initiate future terminal automation projects, as well as optimise and/or automate existing terminal infrastructures and systems, providing faster pathways to improved productivity, safety and sustainability as a result.
 
With the partnership, ZPMC customers will have access to Navis' world-leading market share of terminal operating solutions and services, including the N4 terminal system and the XVELA cloud-based maritime business network application for terminal operators and ocean carriers. 
 
For more information, please contact:
Derek Kober, Vice President, Marketing, tel. +1 650 333 6754, derek.kober(at)navis.com
Pia Friberg, Director, Corporate Communications, Cargotec, tel. +358 40 097 1842, email pia.friberg(at)cargotec.com
 
Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2018 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Cargotec Corporation via Globenewswire
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 723 M
EBIT 2019 287 M
Net income 2019 183 M
Debt 2019 639 M
Yield 2019 3,93%
P/E ratio 2019 10,75
P/E ratio 2020 9,13
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
EV / Sales 2020 0,56x
Capitalization 1 679 M
Managers
NameTitle
Mika Pekka Vehviläinen Chief Executive Officer
Ilkka Herlin Chairman
Mikko Juhani Puolakka Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Soili Anitta Mäkinen Chief Information Officer
Teuvo Aulis Salminen Independent Director
