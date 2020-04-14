Cargotec Oyj : YILPORT Has Implemented Navis Smart Compass Across Five Terminals Following a Successful Pilot Program

Log in
04/14/2020 | 09:06am EDT

Navis Smart Compass enables real-time data sharing and remote planning among global teams

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, and the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for leading organizations throughout the global shipping industry, today announced that YILPORT Holding Inc. has implemented Navis Smart Compass at five terminals, following a pilot program in May of last year. Due to the success of the program at terminals that use Navis N4, YILPORT made the decision to implement the solution more widely for enhanced data sharing, communication and visibility, in addition to enabling remote operation capabilities among its global teams.

As one of the leading terminal operators, YILPORT currently operates 22 marine ports and terminals globally handling 12 million TEU’s for containers and 22 million tons in general and dry bulk cargo annually. With its goals to scale operations by 2025, YILPORT has been implementing state-of-the-art technology and solutions, including the establishment of its Global Logistics Center (GLC) in 2015, to provide better, centralized services across its international terminals. Navis Compass was a natural fit for YILPORT’s operations and will help real-time visibility and data sharing among its vast terminal network.

"Navis Smart Compass has been a game changer for our port operations and management. As a pilot partner for Navis Compass, we worked closely with the Navis team to give feedback on the solution and help shape it for optimal terminal planning and execution processes,” said Cem Goktaş, Global Operations Director, YILPORT. “Now all users, regardless of where they are located, can see all information regarding upcoming vessel visits to know exactly what tasks need to be done and who is working on them, saving us time, money and reducing the risk of human error."

The YILPORT operations, customer service, data management and planning departments will use the Compass application for visibility and communication for a number of tasks between teams which will help centralize and standardize planning and execution processes. Additionally, the automated functions will help them manage several terminals at a time in a more reliable and efficient way to help monitor workflow.

“At Navis, we are constantly innovating our suite of applications and services to deliver better tools to our customers,” said Chuck Schneider, Chief Customer Officer at Navis. “Global terminal networks like Yilport using our connected suite of solutions for remote operations can enable more effective terminal operations to keep cargo moving safely to serve the essential needs of our local and global communities.”

For more information visit www.navis.com.

About Navis, LLC
Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading terminal operators and ocean carriers. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services to enable our customers to maximize performance and reduce risk. Whether tracking cargo through a port, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis provides a holistic approach to operational optimization, providing customers with improved visibility, velocity and measurable business results. www.navis.com

About Cargotec Corporation
Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimize global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2019 totaled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,500 people. www.cargotec.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved.