Cargotec Oyj : Zeaborn Ship Management selects Navis Bluetracker for fleet performance management

09/07/2018 | 04:01am EDT
CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 7 SEPTEMBER 2018 AT 11.00 AM (EEST)

Zeaborn Ship Management selects Navis Bluetracker for fleet performance management
 
Navis, part of Cargotec's business area Kalmar, provides its web-based fleet performance solution Bluetracker to Zeaborn Ship Management. Based in Hamburg, Zeaborn Ship Management is a newly formed global technical ship management company that unites long-standing ship management companies E.R. Schiffahrt and Rickmers Shipmanagement. The company operates a combined fleet of more than 150 vessels focusing on container ships, bulk carriers and multipurpose vessels of all sizes. 
 
With the use of Bluetracker, fleet energy efficiency performance can be closely monitored, and KPI-based analyses can be conducted on it. This allows optimisation of vessels' commercial potential. The software will also help manage environmental compliance related to EU MRV and IMO DCS regulations.
 
With Bluetracker's cloud-based analysis platform, Zeaborn Ship Management has full access to the entire scope of all core performance and emission compliance modules. Further, the benefit of aggregating reported and measured vessel data from Bluetracker as well as existing systems provides additional value by merging inhomogeneous fleets equipped with various systems onboard.
 
For more information, please contact:
Selke Eichler, Director Global Customer Services, Navis, tel. +49 461 430 41 310, email: selke.eichler(at)navis.com
Pia Friberg, Director, Corporate Communications, Cargotec, tel. +358 40 097 1842, email pia.friberg(at)cargotec.com
 
Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2017 totalled approximately EUR 3.2 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Cargotec Corporation via Globenewswire
