Cargotec Oyj : appoints Camilla Orko as Vice President, Ethics and Compliance

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 4 MARCH 2019 AT NOON (EET)

Cargotec appoints Camilla Orko (LL.M.) as Vice President, Ethics and Compliance as of 1 April 2019. She will be responsible for Cargotec's Ethics and Compliance function. She joins Cargotec from Telenor ASA where she has worked as SVP, Group Ethics and Compliance Officer.

Camilla Orko reports to Cargotec's CEO Mika Vehviläinen. "At Cargotec, we firmly believe that a profitable and sustainable business requires ethical ways of working. Our customers, employees, shareholders and the society at large place high expectations on us in this respect. I am pleased to welcome Camilla to take responsibility on an area which constantly grows in importance," says Mika Vehviläinen.

Anna Romberg, who held the Vice President, Ethics and Compliance position as of June 2016, has decided to pursue other opportunities outside Cargotec. "I want to thank Anna for her excellent work in Ethics and Compliance function and wish her the best of success in her future endeavours," says Mika Vehviläinen.

For more information, please contact:

Carina Geber-Teir, SVP Communications, Cargotec, Tel +358 20 777 4000

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2018 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com





This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Cargotec Corporation via Globenewswire

