Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Cargotec Oyj    CGCBV   FI0009013429

CARGOTEC OYJ

(CGCBV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cargotec Oyj : appoints Camilla Orko as Vice President, Ethics and Compliance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 05:01am EST
CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 4 MARCH 2019 AT NOON (EET)
 
Cargotec appoints Camilla Orko (LL.M.) as Vice President, Ethics and Compliance as of 1 April 2019. She will be responsible for Cargotec's Ethics and Compliance function. She joins Cargotec from Telenor ASA where she has worked as SVP, Group Ethics and Compliance Officer.
 
Camilla Orko reports to Cargotec's CEO Mika Vehviläinen. "At Cargotec, we firmly believe that a profitable and sustainable business requires ethical ways of working. Our customers, employees, shareholders and the society at large place high expectations on us in this respect. I am pleased to welcome Camilla to take responsibility on an area which constantly grows in importance," says Mika Vehviläinen.
 
Anna Romberg, who held the Vice President, Ethics and Compliance position as of June 2016, has decided to pursue other opportunities outside Cargotec. "I want to thank Anna for her excellent work in Ethics and Compliance function and wish her the best of success in her future endeavours," says Mika Vehviläinen.
 
For more information, please contact:
Carina Geber-Teir, SVP Communications, Cargotec, Tel +358 20 777 4000
 
Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2018 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Cargotec Corporation via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARGOTEC OYJ
05:01aCARGOTEC OYJ : appoints Camilla Orko as Vice President, Ethics and Compliance
GL
02/20CARGOTEC : Board of Directors has resolved on incentive programme's performance ..
PU
02/20CARGOTEC : Board of Directors has resolved on incentive programme's performance ..
GL
02/20CARGOTEC : Board of Directors has resolved on a new matching share programme for..
GL
02/19CARGOTEC : publishes its 2018 annual report and financial statements
GL
02/13CARGOTEC : ONE Breaks Record For Highest Utilized Vessel by Augmenting Human Pla..
BU
02/11CARGOTEC : Kalmar Zero Emission RTGs to help boost capacity at South Florida Con..
GL
02/08CARGOTEC CORPORATION : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019
AQ
02/08CARGOTEC'S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS REVI : Strong year in orders received, profit be..
GL
02/07CARGOTEC : ICTSI and Navis Enter Into New Global Partnership for N4 to Improve F..
BU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 609 M
EBIT 2019 283 M
Net income 2019 178 M
Debt 2019 514 M
Yield 2019 3,68%
P/E ratio 2019 11,59
P/E ratio 2020 10,35
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
Capitalization 1 796 M
Chart CARGOTEC OYJ
Duration : Period :
Cargotec Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARGOTEC OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 36,1 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mika Pekka Vehviläinen Chief Executive Officer
Ilkka Herlin Chairman
Mikko Juhani Puolakka Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Soili Anitta Mäkinen Chief Information Officer
Teuvo Aulis Salminen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARGOTEC OYJ21.78%1 971
KOMATSU LTD19.85%23 719
PACCAR18.60%23 508
KUBOTA CORP-2.07%16 543
CNH INDUSTRIAL22.96%14 774
EPIROC9.20%11 892
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.