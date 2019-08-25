Log in
CARGOTEC OYJ

(CGCBV)
Cargotec appoints Päivi Koivisto as Vice President, Sustainability

08/25/2019

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 25 AUGUST 2019 AT 10:00 AM (EEST)

Cargotec appoints Päivi Koivisto (M.Sc. Env. Tech., eMBA) as Vice President, Sustainability as of 23 September 2019. She will be responsible for Cargotec's corporate Sustainability function. Koivisto joins Cargotec from UPM Communications Papers where she worked as Director, Sustainability.

Päivi Koivisto reports to Cargotec's SVP Communications Carina Geber-Teir. "At Cargotec, we firmly believe that a profitable and sustainable business requires ethical and sustainable ways of working. Päivi has a solid track record from an industry where these issues have been developed with determination for years. I am pleased to welcome Päivi to Cargotec. Her passion for and expertise in sustainability makes her a perfect fit to drive Cargotec’s sustainability actions to an increasingly higher level," says Carina Geber-Teir.

For more information, please contact:
Carina Geber-Teir, SVP Communications, Cargotec, carina.geber-teir(a)cargotec.com, tel. +358 20 777 4000

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2018 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3 719 M
EBIT 2019 281 M
Net income 2019 164 M
Debt 2019 795 M
Yield 2019 4,69%
P/E ratio 2019 9,98x
P/E ratio 2020 8,30x
EV / Sales2019 0,65x
EV / Sales2020 0,60x
Capitalization 1 631 M
Managers
NameTitle
Mika Pekka Vehviläinen Chief Executive Officer
Ilkka Herlin Chairman
Mikko Juhani Puolakka Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Soili Anitta Mäkinen Chief Information Officer
Teuvo Aulis Salminen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARGOTEC OYJ-2.99%1 817
PACCAR9.43%21 658
KOMATSU LTD-1.01%20 132
KUBOTA CORP0.56%17 796
KNORR-BREMSE5.89%14 949
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV9.79%12 320
