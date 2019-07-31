Log in
Cargotec's MacGregor completes the acquisition of the marine and offshore businesses of TTS Group ASA

07/31/2019 | 01:30pm EDT

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 31 JULY 2019 AT 8.30 PM EEST
Cargotec‘s MacGregor completes the acquisition of the marine and offshore businesses of TTS Group ASA

Cargotec’s MacGregor business area has completed the acquisition of the marine and offshore businesses of TTS Group ASA. Cargotec announced in February 2018 an agreement to acquire the businesses for an enterprise value of approximately EUR 87 million.

Completion of the acquisition follows receipt of required approvals from the relevant countries and authorities. The acquired businesses will be integrated within MacGregor's operating structure, and their results will be consolidated into MacGregor's financial figures as of 1 August 2019.

Based on preliminary estimates, approximately 30 percent of TTS sales are related to TTS companies where the Group's ownership is 50 percent. Cargotec plans to consolidate these companies using the equity method, whereby 50 percent of the companies' net profit will be presented as a separate row in Cargotec's financial statements before EBIT. This means that sales income from these companies will not be consolidated into Cargotec's sales.

For further information, please contact:

Pasi Lehtonen, Senior Vice President, Finance, MacGregor
tel. +65 91737550, pasi.lehtonen@macgregor.com

Robin Thuillier, Director, Communications, MacGregor
tel. +65 9730 4301, robin.thuillier@macgregor.com

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2018 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com

