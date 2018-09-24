CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 24 SEPTEMBER 2018 AT 8.30 AM (EEST)

Cargotec refines its strategy: focus on digitalisation and services continues, emphasis on customer centricity and productivity, financial targets remain unchanged

Cargotec's Board of Directors has confirmed the company's refined strategy for 2019-2021. With its business areas Kalmar, MacGregor and Hiab, Cargotec will continue to work towards the vision 'Becoming the global leader in intelligent cargo handling'.

During the current strategy period 2015-2018, the focus has been on leadership, services and digitalisation, and good progress has been made in all three areas. Services and digitalisation will continue to have a key role during the next strategy period, while leadership - still fundamentally important to the company - will now become an integrated part of Cargotec's processes.

In the coming strategy period, the new strategy elements are customer centricity and productivity.

'We will be driving digitalisation and industry innovation - building intelligence into our products, solutions and industry ecosystems to enable new data-driven business models. Through enhancing our customer focus and by creating a more customer centric mindset and operations, we will improve our customer relationships and offering. During the next strategy period, we also aim to pay even more attention to productivity improvement by developing business operations and platforms to ensure profitable growth,' says Mika Vehviläinen, CEO of Cargotec.

'As a technological and market leader, we can shape the way goods and materials are transported globally. Our Code of Conduct sets the overall principles for how we act in relation towards the society and environment, and for how we conduct business in an ethical and responsible way.'

'We aim to be the sustainability leader in our field of work, and we realise this by providing technologically forerunning sustainable solutions to our customers, building our status as the thought leader in those markets we operate in. With this strategy, we commit ourselves to improving efficiency, safety and environmental aspects of our industry.'

Cargotec's external financial targets, which were published on 5 September 2017, remain unchanged.

