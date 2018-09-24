Log in
CARGOTEC OYJ (CGCBV)
Cargotec refines its strategy: focus on digitalisation and services continues, emphasis on customer...

09/24/2018

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 24 SEPTEMBER 2018 AT 8.30 AM (EEST)

Cargotec refines its strategy: focus on digitalisation and services continues, emphasis on customer centricity and productivity, financial targets remain unchanged

Cargotec's Board of Directors has confirmed the company's refined strategy for 2019-2021. With its business areas Kalmar, MacGregor and Hiab, Cargotec will continue to work towards the vision 'Becoming the global leader in intelligent cargo handling'.

During the current strategy period 2015-2018, the focus has been on leadership, services and digitalisation, and good progress has been made in all three areas. Services and digitalisation will continue to have a key role during the next strategy period, while leadership - still fundamentally important to the company - will now become an integrated part of Cargotec's processes.

In the coming strategy period, the new strategy elements are customer centricity and productivity.

'We will be driving digitalisation and industry innovation - building intelligence into our products, solutions and industry ecosystems to enable new data-driven business models. Through enhancing our customer focus and by creating a more customer centric mindset and operations, we will improve our customer relationships and offering. During the next strategy period, we also aim to pay even more attention to productivity improvement by developing business operations and platforms to ensure profitable growth,' says Mika Vehviläinen, CEO of Cargotec.

'As a technological and market leader, we can shape the way goods and materials are transported globally. Our Code of Conduct sets the overall principles for how we act in relation towards the society and environment, and for how we conduct business in an ethical and responsible way.'

'We aim to be the sustainability leader in our field of work, and we realise this by providing technologically forerunning sustainable solutions to our customers, building our status as the thought leader in those markets we operate in. With this strategy, we commit ourselves to improving efficiency, safety and environmental aspects of our industry.'

Cargotec's external financial targets, which were published on 5 September 2017, remain unchanged.

For more information, please contact:

Mikael Laine, Senior Vice President, Strategy, tel. +358 20 777 4179

Carina Geber-Teir, Senior Vice President, Communications, tel. +358 20 777 4105

Information for investors:

Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, +358 20 777 4084

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2017 totalled approximately EUR 3.2 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com

Disclaimer

Cargotec Oyj published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 05:38:08 UTC
