Cargotec's January-September 2019 interim report to be published on Tuesday, 22 October 2019

10/08/2019 | 01:31am EDT

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 8 OCTOBER 2019 AT 8:30 AM (EEST)

Cargotec's January-September 2019 interim report to be published on Tuesday, 22 October 2019

Cargotec Corporation will publish its January-September 2019 interim report on Tuesday, 22 October 2019 at approximately 2.00 p.m. EEST. The report will be available at www.cargotec.com after publication.

A press conference for analysts and media, combined with a live international telephone conference, will be arranged on the publishing day at 3.00 p.m. EEST at Cargotec's head office, Porkkalankatu 5, Helsinki. The event will be held in English. The report will be presented by CEO Mika Vehviläinen and Executive Vice President, CFO Mikko Puolakka. The presentation material will be available at www.cargotec.com by latest 2.30 p.m. EEST.

The telephone conference, during which questions may be presented, can be accessed by registering at https://bit.ly/2lSD6zm. The registration opens 15 minutes prior to the event. The event conferencing system will call the participant on the phone number provided and place the participant into the event.

The telephone conference can also be accessed without advance registration with code 965922 by calling to one of the following numbers:

FI +358 (0)9 7479 0360
UK +44 (0)330 336 9104
US +1 323-794-2095

The event can also be viewed as a live webcast at www.cargotec.com. Conference call will be recorded, and an on-demand version of the conference will be published at Cargotec's website later during the day.

Note that by dialling in to the conference call, the participant agrees that personal information such as name and company name will be collected.

For further information, please contact:
Carina Geber-Teir, SVP Communications, Cargotec, carina.geber-teir(a)cargotec.com, tel. +358 20 777 4000

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2018 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
