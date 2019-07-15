Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Cargotec Oyj    CGCBV   FI0009013429

CARGOTEC OYJ

(CGCBV)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cargotec's MacGregor has received clearance from the Chinese competition regulator for the acquisition of the marine and offshore businesses of TTS Group: synergy estimate revised

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 02:01am EDT

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 15 JULY 2019 AT 9.00 EEST

Cargotec’s MacGregor has received clearance from the Chinese competition regulator for the acquisition of the marine and offshore businesses of TTS Group: synergy estimate revised

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has received a clearance decision from the Chinese competition regulator, SAMR, for the company’s acquisition of the marine and offshore businesses of TTS Group ASA. Based on revised estimates, potential cost synergies are estimated to be around EUR 25-30 million on annual level.

MacGregor now has all the regulatory approvals needed to be able to complete the transaction, which was announced on 8 February 2018. Closing of the transaction is expected to take place 31 July 2019. MacGregor previously announced approval from the German regulator on 6 November 2018, and approval from the South Korean authority on 27 December 2018.

The Chinese competition authority approval includes temporary requirements relating to the terms and conditions of certain new equipment business undertaken in China, and the need to hold certain new equipment businesses separately for a period of two years.

Based on revised estimates, potential cost synergies are estimated to be around EUR 25-30 million on annual level and are expected to be reached within 3 years from closing. In the stock exchange release on 8 February 2018, the potential cost synergies were estimated to be around EUR 30-35 million on annual level and were expected to be reached within 3 years from closing. The revised cost synergy estimate is lower than the earlier estimate, as the closing was delayed from the original target and both parties have already executed some of the cost savings.

Cargotec reiterates its outlook published on 8 February 2019 and expects its comparable operating profit for 2019 to improve from 2018 (EUR 242.1 million).

For further information, please contact:

Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 20 777 4084

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2018 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARGOTEC OYJ
02:01aCARGOTEC'S MACGREGOR HAS RECEIVED CL : synergy estimate revised
GL
07/11CARGOTEC OYJ : Navis Announces Open Registration for First Carrier and Vessel So..
BU
07/02CARGOTEC OYJ : Three Container Vessel Operators Partner with Navis for Loading C..
BU
07/01CARGOTEC OYJ : January-June 2019 half year financial report to be published on T..
GL
06/28CARGOTEC OYJ : Kalmar and Ukkoverkot have signed a two-year co-operation agreeme..
AQ
06/27CARGOTEC OYJ : Kalmar awarded with contract extension to operate internal logist..
GL
06/26CARGOTEC OYJ : MacGregor is working together with MSC to maximise performance an..
GL
06/25CARGOTEC OYJ : OOCL to Stow Its Whole Container Vessel Fleet with Navis Stowage ..
BU
06/25UPDATE ON THE REGULATORY PROCESS : Closing of MacGregor's TTS acquisition postpo..
GL
06/18CARGOTEC OYJ : Navis Charts Course for Next Generation TOS
BU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3 689 M
EBIT 2019 289 M
Net income 2019 179 M
Debt 2019 752 M
Yield 2019 3,70%
P/E ratio 2019 11,8x
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,77x
EV / Sales2020 0,71x
Capitalization 2 087 M
Chart CARGOTEC OYJ
Duration : Period :
Cargotec Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARGOTEC OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 39,4  €
Last Close Price 32,4  €
Spread / Highest target 42,0%
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mika Pekka Vehviläinen Chief Executive Officer
Ilkka Herlin Chairman
Mikko Juhani Puolakka Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Soili Anitta Mäkinen Chief Information Officer
Teuvo Aulis Salminen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARGOTEC OYJ21.26%2 321
PACCAR23.87%24 521
KOMATSU LTD9.76%21 869
KUBOTA CORP15.18%19 899
KNORR-BREMSE18.93%16 917
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV17.02%13 857
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About