Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Cargotec Oyj    CGCBV   FI0009013429

CARGOTEC OYJ

(CGCBV)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kalmar and Metsä Fibre strengthen relationship with full-scope service contract for log-handling operations at Kemi Pulp Mill, Finland

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 05:00am EDT

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 AT NOON (EEST)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed a performance-based service contract with Metsä Fibre covering their Kemi pulp mill in north-western Finland. The agreement was booked in Cargotec's 2019 Q2 order intake and will come into effect at the beginning of Q4 2019. 


Metsä Fibre produces pulp, sawn timber and other bio-products for growing markets and is part of the Finnish forest industry concern Metsä Group. The company’s Kemi pulp mill on Finland's north-west coast produces over 600,000 tonnes of pulp per year and employs approximately 250 people. The equipment fleet at Kemi already includes a variety of different Kalmar equipment, including log stackers and forklift trucks.

The cooperation agreement with Metsä Fibre includes the provision of equipment, operators, and operations management and maintenance services.

Tomi Seppä, Vice President Metsä Group Kemi Mills: “We have been partnering with Kalmar for almost a decade and are pleased to be able to extend our collaboration with them. We are looking forward to improving the efficiency of our operations with expert support from Kalmar’s dedicated team.”

Santtu Tanskanen, Director, Solution Sales North Europe, Kalmar: “Metsä Fibre was looking for a reliable partner who could meet all their requirements and help them drive continuous improvement in their operations at Kemi. We are delighted to further strengthen our relationship with Metsä Fibre and look forward to supporting their operations at the Kemi mill.”

Further information for the press:

Santtu Tanskanen, Director, Solution Sales North Europe, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 5000, santtu.tanskanen@kalmarglobal.com

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. www.kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2018 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com

Attachments

Image 1: Log stacker

Image 1: Log stacker
Image 2: Kemi Pulp Mill

Kemi Pulp Mill

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARGOTEC OYJ
05:00aKalmar and Metsä Fibre strengthen relationship with full-scope service contra..
GL
09/27Kalmar's industry-leading crane solutions to play pivotal role in terminal ex..
GL
09/23Listing prospectuses for Cargotec's bonds in the total aggregate amount of EU..
GL
09/19CARGOTEC OYJ : Navis Survey of Global Container Terminal Customers Reveals Autom..
BU
09/19MacGregor secures orders worth more than EUR 20 million for projects in Europ..
GL
09/18Cargotec files listing application in respect of its bonds in the aggregate a..
GL
09/13Cargotec issues two bonds in the aggregate amount of eur 250 million
GL
09/03CARGOTEC OYJ : Navis MACS3 API Services Improve Safety, Collaboration and Effici..
BU
09/03CARGOTEC OYJ : TTS Group ASA - MacGregor secures turnkey project from Cochin Shi..
AQ
09/02NEKKAR : MacGregor secures turnkey project from Cochin Shipyard, India for four ..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3 719 M
EBIT 2019 281 M
Net income 2019 164 M
Debt 2019 795 M
Yield 2019 3,98%
P/E ratio 2019 11,8x
P/E ratio 2020 9,78x
EV / Sales2019 0,73x
EV / Sales2020 0,67x
Capitalization 1 922 M
Chart CARGOTEC OYJ
Duration : Period :
Cargotec Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARGOTEC OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 36,13  €
Last Close Price 29,84  €
Spread / Highest target 44,1%
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mika Pekka Vehviläinen Chief Executive Officer
Ilkka Herlin Chairman
Mikko Juhani Puolakka Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Soili Anitta Mäkinen Chief Information Officer
Teuvo Aulis Salminen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARGOTEC OYJ11.68%2 104
PACCAR20.77%23 903
KOMATSU LTD9.52%21 751
KUBOTA CORP8.68%18 652
KNORR-BREMSE10.02%15 266
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV9.99%13 684
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group