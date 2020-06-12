Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Cargotec Oyj    CGCBV   FI0009013429

CARGOTEC OYJ

(CGCBV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kalmar has signed Letter of Intent about contract manufacturing of Indital products and plans to close its multi-assembly unit in Bangalore, India

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/12/2020 | 02:30am EDT

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 12 JUNE 2020 AT 9.30 (EEST)


Kalmar, part of Cargotec, continues with its plans to optimise its operational footprint to deliver continuous business results. The company has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with ARX Mining and Construction Equipment Private Limited (ARX), according to which ARX would become Kalmar’s contract manufacturing partner in India responsible for the manufacturing and development of Indital branded products. As a consequence, all the activities at Kalmar’s current multi-assembly unit (MAU) in Bangalore, India, would discontinue as of 12 June 2020. The MAU Bangalore has been focusing on the manufacturing of Indital branded container handling equipment for the local market. 

Kalmar will continue to have a strong local presence in India through its local sales and service network, focusing on the sales and service of both Kalmar and Indital branded products.

“The competitive situation in India is challenging and it has impacted on production volumes and costs during the past few years. The planned actions would improve Kalmar’s operational efficiency and profitability thanks to a more optimised global supply setup and streamlined product portfolio. Our ambition is to achieve long term sustainable business growth in India through this new contract manufacturing partnership. At the same time it is essential that we continue to serve our customers in India with a dedicated, local sales and service network, who will benefit from more efficient production capabilities,” says Claudio Strobl, SVP Operations, Kalmar Mobile Solutions.

The planned change is expected to result in the reduction of approx. 55 people in India. The exact number of people affected will be estimated later on in the process. 

Today, Kalmar employs approximately 150 people in India located in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata. In addition, Cargotec’s Navis, Hiab and MacGregor have a strong local presence in India.


Further information for the press:

Claudio Strobl, Senior Vice President, Operations, Kalmar Mobile Solutions, tel. +46 72 0782903

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. www.kalmarglobal.com
 
Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2019 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,500 people. www.cargotec.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CARGOTEC OYJ
02:30aKalmar has signed Letter of Intent about contract manufacturing of Indital pr..
GL
06/10CARGOTEC OYJ : Navis Collaborates With Two Innovative Startups to Boost Its Smar..
BU
06/04CARGOTEC CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRAN :  Hakakari, Tapio
AQ
06/04CARGOTEC CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRAN :  Herlin, Ilkka
AQ
06/04CARGOTEC CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRAN :  Immonen, Peter
AQ
06/04CARGOTEC CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRAN :  Kemppi-Vasama, Teresa
AQ
06/04CARGOTEC CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRAN :  Salminen, Teuvo
AQ
06/04CARGOTEC CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRAN :  Lamminen, Johanna
AQ
06/04CARGOTEC CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRAN :  Soljama, Heikki
AQ
06/04CARGOTEC CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRAN :  Olkkonen, Kaisa
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 186 M 3 598 M 3 598 M
Net income 2020 7,76 M 8,76 M 8,76 M
Net Debt 2020 837 M 945 M 945 M
P/E ratio 2020 170x
Yield 2020 3,68%
Capitalization 1 297 M 1 477 M 1 465 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 12 473
Free-Float 55,8%
Chart CARGOTEC OYJ
Duration : Period :
Cargotec Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARGOTEC OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 25,10 €
Last Close Price 20,12 €
Spread / Highest target 59,0%
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mika Pekka Vehviläinen Chief Executive Officer
Ilkka Herlin Chairman
Mikko Juhani Puolakka Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Soili Anitta Mäkinen Chief Information Officer & SVP-Digitalisation
Teuvo Aulis Salminen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARGOTEC OYJ-33.47%1 477
PACCAR, INC.-8.24%26 552
KOMATSU LTD.-15.97%20 311
KUBOTA CORPORATION-6.84%18 324
KNORR-BREMSE4.64%17 738
EPIROC AB-1.44%14 682
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group