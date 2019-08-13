Log in
CARGOTEC OYJ

(CGCBV)
Kalmar service expertise to enhance safety, performance and productivity at OPCSA's Las Palmas terminal

08/13/2019

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 13 AUGUST 2019 AT 10 AM (EEST)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded an agreement to supply comprehensive preventive and corrective maintenance services to Operaciones Portuarias Canarias S.A. (OPCSA) at their Las Palmas container terminal. The order, which comprises a Kalmar Complete Care service contract covering the terminal's ship-to-shore (STS) and rubber-tyred gantry (RTG) cranes, was booked in Cargotec's 2019 Q3 order intake with the contract coming into effect at the start of Q1 2020.

Established in 1986, OPCSA operates the largest and most modern terminal in the Port of Las Palmas in the Canary Islands, a strategic enclave for traffic between Europe, Africa and South America. In addition to the Kalmar STS and RTG cranes covered by the service contract, the company's fleet also includes Kalmar reachstackers and empty container handlers.

Kalmar Complete Care provides customers with preventive and corrective maintenance services according to the agreed service level, enabling better operational predictability, low operational risk and reduced equipment downtime. With Complete Care, Kalmar seamlessly integrates all its maintenance and material-management operations with the customer's own processes.

Carlos Rodriguez, Technical Director, OPCSA: "We made the decision to consolidate our maintenance activities under one service provider in order to enhance safety, performance and productivity as well as cost efficiency. Kalmar's track record in comprehensive maintenance provision for leading terminals speaks for itself, and it was a natural step for us to continue our relationship since we already rely on Kalmar equipment across virtually every area of our operations."

Sergio Peralta, Director, Service Operations South Europe, Kalmar: "We are very happy to have concluded this new agreement with OPCSA, which builds on our strong partnership and close working relationship. Their decision to centralise all of their preventive and corrective maintenance activities to us shows the high level of trust they place in our technical capabilities, and we look forward to building an even brighter future for the terminal together."

Further information for the press:

Sergio Peralta, Director, Service Operations South Europe, Kalmar, tel. +34956667564, Sergio.peralta@kalmarglobal.com

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. www.kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2018 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com

Attachment

Primary Logo

RTG for OPCSA

Kalmar RTG

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3 719 M
EBIT 2019 281 M
Net income 2019 164 M
Debt 2019 795 M
Yield 2019 4,72%
P/E ratio 2019 9,90x
P/E ratio 2020 8,24x
EV / Sales2019 0,65x
EV / Sales2020 0,59x
Capitalization 1 618 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 36,13  €
Last Close Price 25,12  €
Spread / Highest target 71,2%
Spread / Average Target 43,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mika Pekka Vehviläinen Chief Executive Officer
Ilkka Herlin Chairman
Mikko Juhani Puolakka Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Soili Anitta Mäkinen Chief Information Officer
Teuvo Aulis Salminen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARGOTEC OYJ-5.99%1 816
PACCAR14.12%22 587
KOMATSU LTD1.78%20 724
KUBOTA CORP2.60%18 178
KNORR-BREMSE10.32%15 948
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV3.11%12 347
