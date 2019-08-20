Log in
Kalmar to enhance STS crane capabilities at EUROGATE Tanger

08/20/2019 | 04:00am EDT

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 20 AUGUST 2019 AT 11 AM (EEST)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded an agreement with long-term customer EUROGATE Tanger in Morocco to upgrade the capabilities of four ZPMC ship-to-shore (STS) cranes. The order was booked in Cargotec's 2019 Q3 order intake, and the project is scheduled to commence in Q1 of 2020 and be completed in Q2 2021.

The EUROGATE Tanger (EGT) container terminal is conveniently located on the Strait of Gibraltar in Morocco, making it the ideal transhipment hub for the western Mediterranean, Africa, as well as North and South America. With a quay length of 812 m, a terminal area of 400,000 m² and a water depth of up to 18 m, the facility is well-equipped to handle the new generation of container ships. The terminal’s equipment fleet already includes several Kalmar machines, including rubber-tyred gantry cranes (RTGs).

Kalmar will be responsible for the planning, engineering and execution of the entire project, which involves heightening the four STS cranes by 11 metres and extending the booms by six metres. The upgrade will enable the terminal to serve mega-sized container vessels.

Andrea Cervia, CEO, EUROGATE Tanger S.A.: "With this investment, which is the biggest since the commencement of operations in 2008, EGT will be ready from the second half of next year to accommodate the latest generation Ultra Large Container Ships with a capacity of 23,000 TEUs working up to 25 rows across. In this way we are looking to the future, because we intend to confirm and extend our role as the transshipment-hub of choice in the Mediterranean, enabling us to continue to offer a top-level service to our customers. We decided to partner with Kalmar once again because of the proven track record and technical expertise of their dedicated crane upgrades team."

Eduardo Prat, Vice President, Sales, Kalmar Automation Solutions: "EUROGATE Tanger has been an important partner of ours for many years so we are delighted to be able to help them future-proof their operations ready for handling the next generation of mega-size vessels. Our track record and expertise in these kinds of crane upgrade projects is exemplary, and we are the only provider capable of completing the work in such a short timescale."

Further information for the press:

Eduardo Prat, Vice President, Sales, Kalmar Automation Solutions, eduardo.prat@kalmarglobal.com

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. www.kalmarglobal.com Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2018 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com


Attachment


© GlobeNewswire 2019
