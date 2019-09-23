Log in
Listing prospectuses for Cargotec's bonds in the total aggregate amount of EUR 250 million available

09/23/2019 | 05:10am EDT

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 23 SEPTEMBER 2019 AT 12:00 AT NOON (EEST)

Listing prospectuses for Cargotec's bonds in the total aggregate amount of EUR 250 million available

NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN OR SINGAPORE OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Cargotec Corporation decided on 13 September 2019 to issue two bonds in the total aggregate amount of EUR 250 million. The first EUR 100 million bond matures on 23 January 2025 and carries a fixed annual interest of 1.250 per cent (ISIN: FI4000399688). The other, a EUR 150 million bond matures on 23 September 2026 and carries a fixed annual interest of 1.625 per cent (ISIN: FI4000399696).

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has today approved the listing prospectuses of the two bonds. The prospectuses are available in English on the company's website at www.cargotec.com/en/investors/.

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd is expected to admit the bonds to trading on the official list as from 24 September 2019.

Nordea Bank Abp and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) acted as joint lead managers in the transaction. Krogerus Attorneys Ltd acted as legal adviser to Cargotec.

For further information, please contact:
Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 20 777 4084
Pekka Reijonen, VP, Treasury, tel. +358 20 777 4148

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2018 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com

Disclaimer

The information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa or the United States or such other countries or otherwise in such circumstances in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This communication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Any securities pursuant to this communication have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

This communication does not constitute an offer of securities to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus has been or will be approved in the United Kingdom in respect of any securities. Consequently, this communication is directed only at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom, (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"), (iii) high net worth companies, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). Any investment activity to which this communication relates will only be available to, and will only be engaged with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

Primary Logo


