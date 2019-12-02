MacGregor and Kongsberg Digital to collaborate to verify the operational benefits of a high quality, standardised and secure digital service solution

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 2 DECEMBER 2019 AT 4.00 PM EET

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, and Kongsberg Digital, part of KONGSBERG, have entered into a collaboration agreement to test the interface of MacGregor’s OnWatch Scout condition monitoring and predictive maintenance service within Kongsberg Digital’s Vessel Insight data infrastructure solution.

The Vessel Insight solution enables high quality data from interfaced systems to be captured and transmitted in a cost effective and secure manner to the Kongsberg Digital Kognifai platform.

The initial in-service testing and data analysis will be conducted with application to MacGregor cargo handling cranes installed on pilot merchant customer vessels.

“We are pleased to be extending our relationship with KONGSBERG and working closely with Kongsberg Digital to accelerate the testing of digital solutions, focused on further enhancing critical system safety, availability, efficiency and sustainability,” says Dennis Mol, Vice President, Digital and Business Transformation, MacGregor.

"It is essential for KONGSBERG to work with world-class partners, and we are therefore very pleased to be collaborating with MacGregor as we progress our common interest in accelerating the adoption of digital technology-enabled capabilities in support of the maritime industry becoming safer, more efficient and environmentally sustainable,” says Vigleik Takle, Senior Vice President, Maritime Digital Solutions, Kongsberg Digital.



MacGregor is a leader in intelligent maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of MacGregor, Hatlapa, NMF, Porsgrunn, Pusnes, Rapp, Triplex and TTS products, services and solutions, all designed to perform with the sea.

Shipbuilders, shipowners and operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close cooperation with MacGregor. www.macgregor.com

MacGregor is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2018 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 13,000 people worldwide. www.cargotec.com



Kongsberg Digital is a provider of next-generation software and digital solutions to customers within maritime, oil and gas, and renewables and utilities. The company consists of more than 500 software experts with leading competence within the internet of things, smart data, artificial intelligence, maritime simulation, automation and autonomous operations. www.kongsbergdigital.com



Kongsberg Digital is subsidiary of KONGSBERG (OSE-ticker: KOG), an international, knowledge-based group delivering high-technology systems and solutions to clients within the oil and gas industry, subsea, merchant marine, defence and aerospace. KONGSBERG has 11.000 employees located in more than 40 countries.