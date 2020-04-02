CarGurus Announces Extended Billing Discount for Dealerships in U.S. and Canada

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG), a leading global automotive marketplace, today announced its continued support for dealers in the U.S. and Canada as the COVID-19 situation continues to impact automotive retail. The company will extend its existing 50% discount on all marketplace subscriptions for U.S. and Canadian dealers through the month of May. The move is a continuation of the rate reduction that CarGurus announced on March 18 , and is intended to help ease the burden for dealers at this difficult time. CarGurus led the category in being the first of the major online automotive marketplaces in the U.S., U.K. and Canada to announce rate discounts for dealers in response to COVID-19.1



“Not only is CarGurus committed to supporting our dealers through these challenging times -- we're looking ahead to help them build a pipeline for the future,” said Sam Zales, President and COO at CarGurus. “We are doing everything we can to continue helping our customers manage through this period, including connecting dealers to shoppers so they can hit the ground running when the situation settles and shopper behavior returns to normal."

CarGurus continues to invest in driving traffic to its site to support those consumers who are researching online and thinking about their next vehicle purchase. In addition, the company is improving its user experience to support shoppers and dealers alike at this time when in-store retail activity is limited. Dealers can find more COVID-19 information and learn how CarGurus can be a partner and resource at this time by visiting the CarGurus Dealer Resource Center in either the U.S. or Canada:

Dealers with questions about discounted rates should contact their CarGurus representative or call 1-800-CARGURUS.

About CarGurus

Founded in 2006, CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a global, online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The Company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust and transparency to the automotive search experience and help users find great deals from top-rated dealers. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. (source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Automotive – Information/Resources, Total Audience, Q4 2019, U.S. (Competitive set includes: CarGurus.com , Autotrader.com , Cars.com, TrueCar.com )). In addition to the United States and Canada, CarGurus operates online marketplaces in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com in the U.S. or www.cargurus.ca in Canada.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

