CarGurus : Hires Spencer Scott as Senior Vice President of Advertising and Digital Marketing Solutions

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG), a leading global automotive marketplace, today announced that Spencer Scott has joined the company as SVP of Advertising and Digital Marketing Solutions. In this role, he will oversee CarGurus' global advertising business, as well as global strategy for the company's growing suite of digital marketing products for dealerships. Prior to joining CarGurus, Spencer led Publisher's Clearing House revenue and media business, and previously served as Chief Revenue Officer at Fiksu.

"I am thrilled to welcome Spencer to the CarGurus team," said Sam Zales, President and COO of CarGurus. "Spencer not only brings deep media and advertising technology experience, but also has a proven track record of leading revenue expansion at high-growth digital marketing companies. He will be a tremendous addition to our company as we continue to build our advertising and digital solutions business globally."

"CarGurus' audience is now unmatched in the U.S. and growing fast internationally, and that creates new opportunity to deliver even more value to our dealers, OEMs and industry partners," said Spencer Scott, SVP of Advertising and Digital Marketing Suite. "I am excited to join this talented team as we continue to innovate and grow our advertising business."

Globally, more than 31,000 dealers subscribed to CarGurus' paid listings products as of the end of Q4 2018. The company also offers a suite of digital marketing solutions for dealerships, including display, retargeting and paid search offerings designed to help dealers efficiently engage shoppers and market their inventory or dealership brand. CarGurus also sells advertising to dealerships, OEMs and other industry partners.

About Spencer Scott

Prior to joining CarGurus, Spencer was Head of Revenue and Media Platforms at Publisher's Clearing House, a direct marketing company. Before joining there, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at Fiksu, a mobile-focused marketing technology company. Prior to Fiksu, Spencer also held leadership roles at One Screen and Adverplex (now Cogo Labs). He holds a B.S. from Boston University and will obtain an M.B.A. from the Sloan School of Management at Massachusetts Institute of Technology in May 2019.

About CarGurus

Founded in 2006, CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a global, online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust and transparency to the automotive search experience and help users find great deals from top-rated dealers.

CarGurus is the largest automotive shopping site in the U.S. by unique monthly visitors (source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Automotive – Information/Resources, Total Audience, Q4 2018, U.S. (Competitive set includes: CarGurus.com, Autotrader.com, Cars.com, TrueCar.com)). It is also the fastest growing auto shopping site in the UK among its nearest competitors (source: Comscore MMX® Multi-Platform, Custom-defined list includes Cargurus.co.uk, Motors.co.uk, AutorTrader.co.uk, Pistonheads.com, Gumtree.com, Percent Change in average unique monthly visitors from Q4 2017 to Q4 2018, UK). In 2019, CarGurus acquired UK-based PistonHeads.com, which it operates as an independent brand. In addition to the United States and the United Kingdom, CarGurus operates online marketplaces in Canada, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.CarGurus.com.

