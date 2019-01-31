CarGurus : Receives Two "Highest Rated" DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today CarGurus (Nasdsaq: CARG), a leading online automotive marketplace, has announced it has received the "Highest Rated" New Car Leads and Used Car Advertising Awards in the tenth annual DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards, presented in conjunction with the 2019 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Convention & Expo. CarGurus received the highest dealer satisfaction ranking in both categories, as determined by the thousands of auto dealers who are part of the DrivingSales.com community.

"For the third consecutive year, CarGurus is tremendously proud to have won two Dealer Satisfaction Awards for both our advertising and car lead technology," said Ashley Karr, Vice President of B2B Marketing at CarGurus. "We would like to thank all of our dealership partners in the DrivingSales community for this stamp of approval of CarGurus products. We hope to continue to earn their trust as we find ways to drive more ready-to-buy shoppers to their businesses."

CarGurus' innovative technology connects dealers with confident, ready-to-buy customers by creating a trusted and transparent shopping experience. Our proprietary Deal Ratings and Dealer Reviews yield high-quality shopper connections and increased exposure for dealers' inventory. CarGurus, the largest online automotive marketplace in the U.S. by unique monthly visitors*, attracted more than 37 million average monthly unique users in the third quarter of 2018.

"We congratulate CarGurus on receiving the 'Highest Rated' Awards for both New Car Leads and Used Car Advertising, accolades we consider to be one of our industry's most important because it comes directly from dealers," said DrivingSales CEO and Founder Jared Hamilton. "In our tenth year of presenting these awards, we feel especially proud that DrivingSales Vendor Ratings continues to help dealers make smart and informed decisions through thousands of peer reviews that lead them to outstanding service providers such as CarGurus. We're thrilled CarGurus has been recognized as one of the best by the people to whom their services count the most: the dealer community."

The DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards measure dealer satisfaction with vendor products and services and are based on cumulative ratings tallied and verified over the calendar year (January – December) at DrivingSales.com Vendor Ratings. DrivingSales Vendor Ratings is the industry's only neutral, comprehensive vendor rating forum featuring real-time peer reviews and honest competitor comparisons and provides dealerships with important information from actual customers who have hands-on experience using vendor products / solutions in their stores. Each rating is verified as coming from an actual dealership employee.

Full award results are available online at http://events.drivingsales.com/dealer-satisfaction-awards/. Award winners are showcased in the 2019 Spring issue of the DrivingSales Dealership Vendor Buyers Guide which, in addition to being distributed at the 2019 NADA Convention and Expo, is delivered to every new car dealership nationwide, as well as to the top 100 used car dealerships. For more information on the Driving Sales Dealership Vendor Buyers Guide, please visit: https://www.drivingsales.com/buyers-guide/.

* Measured by Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Automotive – Information/Resources, Total Audience, Q3 2018, U.S. (Competitive set includes: CarGurus.com, Autotrader.com, Cars.com, TrueCar.com).

About CarGurus

Founded in 2006, CarGurus, Inc. (Nasdaq:CARG) is a global, online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust and transparency to the automotive search experience and help users find great deals from top-rated dealers. CarGurus is the largest automotive shopping site in the U.S. by unique monthly visitors (source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Automotive – Information/Resources, Total Audience, Q3 2018, U.S. (Competitive set includes: CarGurus.com, Autotrader.com, Cars.com, TrueCar.com)). In addition to the United States, CarGurus operates online marketplaces in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy and Spain.

To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.CarGurus.com.

CarGurus® is a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc. All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

© 2019 CarGurus, Inc., All Rights Reserved.

About DrivingSales

DrivingSales is a professional network serving the auto industry with dealer-driven news and information, online training, and performance data, all to enable dealers to make critical business decisions at their dealerships. DrivingSales' mission is to connect progressive dealership professionals to the people and information they need to maximize their success. Founded by a third-generation car dealer, and opened up to the industry in 2008, today DrivingSales has registered users in over 50% of new car dealerships in the US and is active in several other countries around the globe. To learn more about the DrivingSales community, training or performance analytics visit DrivingSales.com, DrivingSales.com/HCM and DrivingSalesData.com

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements About CarGurus

The information in this release about CarGurus contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties, and CarGurus' actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with CarGurus' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of CarGurus' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent CarGurus' beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this release. While CarGurus may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cargurus-receives-two-highest-rated-drivingsales-dealer-satisfaction-awards-300787782.html

SOURCE CarGurus