Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CarGurus, Inc.    CARG

CARGURUS, INC.

(CARG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CarGurus Releases Second Annual Electric Vehicle Survey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 09:00am EST

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) a leading automotive marketplace, today released the results of its second annual CarGurus Electric Vehicle Survey. This year’s survey shows an upswing in consumers’ interest in purchasing electric vehicles (EVs), with 45% saying they will probably own an EV in the next ten years, up from 34% compared to last year. Even more significant, 26% of consumers said they intend to purchase an EV in the next five years, nearly double the number reported in 2018 (15%).

Despite the growing interest in EVs, consumers still cite concerns that the cost and infrastructure are posing as barriers to purchase. Sixty-seven percent of consumers said cost was a primary issue in purchasing an EV, and 56% of consumers said lack of charging stations was a concern; echoing last year’s sentiment of 65% and 60%, respectively.

“When looking at year-over-year data, it is clear that car shoppers are becoming increasingly intrigued by the idea of purchasing an electric vehicle,” said Madison Gross, Director of Customer Insights at CarGurus. “However, it is also clear that both the high cost of purchasing an electric vehicle needs to come down and the charging infrastructure needs to improve before the EV industry can satisfy this growing curiosity and demand.”

Additionally, according to the survey Toyota (54%) and Tesla (52%) are the most popular brands among shoppers that are likely to purchase an EV in the next six months. However, Tesla is the leader when it comes to brand perception with 33% of all survey respondents noting they are the company most trusted to develop these vehicles. According to the survey, the top five brands that consumers trust the most to develop EVs are:

  • Tesla – 33%
  • Toyota – 14%
  • Honda – 8%
  • General Motors (Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick) – 7%
  • Ford – 6%

A detailed breakdown of the 2019 CarGurus Electric Vehicle Survey can be found here and questions can be sent to pr@cargurus.com.

Methodology
In October 2019, CarGurus surveyed 1,702 automobile owners on their sentiments towards electric vehicles. Among them, 353 stated an intent to purchase a vehicle in the next six months. In November 2018, CarGurus surveyed 1,279 automobile owners as the inaugural survey of this benchmarking study.

About CarGurus
Founded in 2006, CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a global, online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The Company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust and transparency to the automotive search experience and help users find great deals from top-rated dealers. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. (source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Automotive – Information/Resources, Total Audience, Q3 2019, U.S. (Competitive set includes: CarGurus.com, Autotrader.com, Cars.com, TrueCar.com)). In addition to the United States, CarGurus operates online marketplaces in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com. CarGurus® is a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc.

© 2019 CarGurus, Inc., All Rights Reserved.

Contact:

Brian Kramer
pr@cargurus.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARGURUS, INC.
09:00aCarGurus Releases Second Annual Electric Vehicle Survey
GL
11/05CARGURUS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/05CARGURUS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
11/05CARGURUS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
11/05CARGURUS : Summary ToggleCarGurus Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
PU
11/05CarGurus Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
GL
10/22CARGURUS : Summary ToggleCarGurus to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PU
10/22CarGurus to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
10/11CARGURUS : Rising old used car prices help push poor Americans over the edge
RE
09/25CARGURUS : to Launch Premier Automotive Retail and Digital Marketing Event
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 585 M
EBIT 2019 65,1 M
Net income 2019 39,4 M
Finance 2019 113 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 110x
P/E ratio 2020 89,1x
EV / Sales2019 7,15x
EV / Sales2020 5,80x
Capitalization 4 299 M
Chart CARGURUS, INC.
Duration : Period :
CarGurus, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARGURUS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 47,64  $
Last Close Price 38,40  $
Spread / Highest target 40,6%
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Langley Steinert Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Samuel Zales President & Chief Operating Officer
Jason Trevisan Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Kyle Lomeli Chief Technology Officer
Stephen Kaufer Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARGURUS, INC.13.85%4 299
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED1.59%387 882
NETFLIX8.20%126 926
NASPERS LIMITED-24.11%62 827
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%44 334
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.31.07%26 665
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group