CarGurus to Present at 2019 RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference

11/18/2019 | 04:05pm EST

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARG), a leading global automotive marketplace, today announced that Tom Caputo, Chief Product Officer, is scheduled to present at the 2019 RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference in New York, NY at 8 AM ET on November 19, 2019.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Investor Relations page of the company's website at https://investors.cargurus.com. An archive of the presentation will be available until February 18, 2020 on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website.

About CarGurus

Founded in 2006, CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a global, online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The Company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust and transparency to the automotive search experience and help users find great deals from top-rated dealers. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. (source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Automotive – Information/Resources, Total Audience, Q3 2019, U.S. (Competitive set includes: CarGurus.com, Autotrader.com, Cars.com, TrueCar.com)).  In addition to the United States, CarGurus operates online marketplaces in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy and Spain. To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com. 

© 2019 CarGurus, Inc., All Rights Reserved.

CarGurus® is a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc. All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact:

Rodney Nelson

Head of Investor Relations

888-508-1190

investors@cargurus.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
