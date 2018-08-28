Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Caribbean International Holdings Inc    

CARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC
  Report  
News 
News

Nesvik Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Receives Updated U.S. FDA Establishment Registration in Light of New Product Development

08/28/2018 | 04:11pm CEST

Pompano Beach, FL, Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nesvik Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: BSEM) (“BioStem” or the “Company”), focused on the development of novel reformulated pharmaceutical products that address unmet needs in large, established and underserved markets, today announced that the Company has received its updated Manufacturing and Repackaging FDA Establishment Registration for its 2836 Center Port Cir., Pompano Beach, FL 33064 facility.

This facility will be host to the development of the following compound reformulations through the 505(b)(2) Accelerated Approval Pathway:

  • BSEM120 (ACE Inhibitor)
  • BSEM125 (Hypertension)
  • BSEM130 (Schizophrenia)
  • BSEM135 (Hypertension)

The reformulations being developed at the Nesvik Pharmaceuticals facility provide increased availability and delivery of widely known and used drugs in patients who are unable to take tablets or capsules.

About Nesvik Pharmaceuticals Inc. A wholly owned subsidiary of BSEM, working at the forefront the pharmaceutical industry to reformulate traditional solid dosage drugs into liquid delivery methods for niche patient groups using the FDA’s 502(b)(2) accelerated pathway to the market.

About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: BSEM): BioStem Technologies, Inc. is a global life sciences corporation, providing innovative technologies with a concentration in Pharmaceuticals and Regenerative Medicine. The Company’s mission is to discover, develop and produce the most effective Pharmaceutical and Regenerative Medicine products in the world. The Company is comprised of a diverse group of scientists, physicians, and entrepreneurs who collaborate to create innovative products. These technologies improve the Quality of Life for our patients and, as a result, drive shareholder value. 

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for statements of historical fact, the matters discussed in this press release are forward looking and made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "future," "plan" or "planned," "expects," believe" or "projected." These forward-looking statements reflect numerous assumptions and involve a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control that may cause actual results to differ materially from stated expectations. These risk factors include, among others, limited operating history, difficulty in developing, exploiting and protecting proprietary technologies, intense competition and additional risks factors as discussed in reports filed by the company with OTC Markets.

BioStem Technologies, Inc.
Phone: 954-380-8342 
Website: http://www.biostemtech.com 
Email: info@biostemtech.com
Twitter: @Biostemtech
Facebook: BioStem Technologies

Investor Relations:
Andrew Van Vurst
info@biostemtech.com
(954) 380-8342

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Henry W. Van Vurst Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Smith Van Vurst Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jason Matuszewski Co-Chief Financial Officer & Director
Dave Woynarowski Chief Medical Officer
Robert Watson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC0
GILEAD SCIENCES2.72%95 398
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS18.00%45 193
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS0.10%39 946
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.53.00%10 740
GENMAB5.44%10 253
