Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Carillion    CLLN   GB0007365546

CARILLION (CLLN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Carillion : Kier FY profit beats on strong order book

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 08:52am CEST

(Reuters) - Construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday a hefty order book lifted its underlying full-year pretax profit 9 percent, which was higher than expected.

Underlying pretax profit rose to 137 million pounds in the year to June, from 126 million pounds a year earlier, said Kier, which works in sectors including defence, housing and mining in the UK, Australia, New Zealand and the Middle East.

Analysts expected underlying pretax profit of 130.01 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Kier, which launched a cost-savings plan in July including the sale of non-core assets, said it expected profit and cash flow improvements of at least 20 million pounds in its full-year 2020, with proceeds of 30 million pounds to 50 million pounds from the disposals.

Helped by demand in its construction and services businesses, Kier's order book was worth about 10.2 billion pounds at the end of June, up from 8.9 billion pounds a year earlier, it said.

Kier, whose activities range from building power stations to outsourcing work for local councils, said it had seen "significant turbulence" in its markets during the year.

"There remain many moving parts and many strings to Kier's bow and all are moving in the right direction ... that construction did not move backwards is a good result in our view given the current challenges in the UK construction markets," Jefferies analyst Anthony Codling said.

Britain's economy has slowed in the two years since June 2016's Brexit vote and construction activity slowed in August after reaching a two-year high the month before, as builders worked their way through projects delayed by bad weather earlier in the year, industry data from financial data company IHS Markit showed.

Kier said it acquired a greater share of the contract to build Britain's High Speed 2 railway and the Highways England's Smart Motorways programme after the high profile collapse of outsourcing firm Carillion.

Big government contractors like Kier have faced unflattering comparisons from investors with collapsed outsourcing firm Carillion.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARILLION 0.00% 14.2 Delayed Quote.-17.68%
KIER GROUP PLC 2.36% 1040 Delayed Quote.-4.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARILLION
08:52aCARILLION : Kier FY profit beats on strong order book
RE
09/19KPMG admits misconduct on BNY Mellon reports, says watchdog
RE
08/30CARILLION : Graham acquires Carillion share of North Battleford hospital build
AQ
08/07INTERSERVE : shares drop after posting loss on higher expenses
RE
08/01Capita asks staff to join board in culture shake-up
RE
07/16John Laing Infrastructure in talks with funds for possible $1.9 billion buyou..
RE
07/10CARILLION : Kier Group to sell non-core assets
RE
07/04CARILLION : EY takes over as SIG auditor as regulator investigates Deloitte
RE
07/03CARILLION : Union Unite sues collapsed Carillion on behalf of ex-workers
RE
07/03CARILLION : British regulator investigates KPMG's Conviviality audit
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/15Time To Start Looking At The Looming Pensions Crisis 
01/31Clearing Out Carillion's Cupboards 
01/28Atlantic Investment Management 2017 Annual Letter 
01/23The Carillion Whitewash 
01/175 Red Flags That Could Have Saved You From The Collapse At Carillion 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2017 4 735 M
EBIT 2017 185 M
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 707 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,16x
Capi. / Sales 2018 -
Capitalization 61,1 M
Chart CARILLION
Duration : Period :
Carillion Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts 0
Average target price 0,05  GBP
Spread / Average Target -65%
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Davies Chief Executive Officer
Philip Nevill Green Non-Executive Chairman
Andy Jones Chief Operating Officer
Emma Mercer Chief Financial Officer
Alison Horner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARILLION-17.68%80
VINCI-5.09%56 242
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-16.50%31 075
LARSEN & TOUBRO5.68%26 016
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-10.13%23 187
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-10.76%23 160
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.