CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST

(CDP)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/17
5.8 AUD   -0.34%
Carindale Property Trust : Appendix 4D and Half-Year Report

02/17/2020 | 06:07pm EST

Appendix 4D

Half Yearly Report

Under ASX listing rule 4.2A

Name of entity

CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST (ASX: CDP)

ARSN

Half year ending ('current period')

093 261 744

31 December 2019

Interim report

The attached half-year financial report has been prepared under AASB 134. The half-year financial report should be read in conjunction with the annual financial report of Carindale Property Trust as at 30 June 2019 which was prepared based on Australian equivalents to International Financial Reporting Standards. It is also recommended that the half-year financial report be considered together with any public announcements made by Carindale Property Trust during the half-year ended 31 December 2019 in accordance with the continuous disclosure obligations under the Corporations Act 2001.

Results for announcement to the market (A$'000)

31-Dec-19

31-Dec-18

Property revenue

26,317

27,059

down

2.7%

Net profit attributable to members of the Trust

10,260

8,823

up

16.3%

Funds from operations

12,691

13,125

down

3.3%

Net tangible assets per security ($)

8.01

8.08

down

0.9%

Distributions

Amount per security

Interim distribution

18.10

cents

Previous corresponding period

18.10

cents

Record date for determining entitlements to the

20 December 2019

distribution.

The distribution for the six months ended 31 December 2019 will be 18.10 cents per unit. This distribution is payable on 28 February 2020.

Details of the full year components of distributions will be provided in the Annual Tax Statements which will be sent to members in September 2020.

Commentary and analysis on the results for the current period can be found in the attached Carindale Property Trust ASX Announcement dated 18 February 2020. This ASX announcement forms part of the Appendix 4D.

The half-year report should be read in conjunction with the most recent annual financial report.

The "Previous corresponding period" is 31 December 2018 unless otherwise stated.

Carindale Property Trust

Half-year Report

For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

Page

Statement of Comprehensive Income

1

Balance Sheet

2

Statement of Changes in Equity

3

Cash Flow Statement

4

Notes to the Financial Statements

5

Directors' Declaration

9

Independent Auditor's Report

10

Directors' Report

11

Directory

14

Scentre Management Limited ABN 41 001 670 579 AFS Licence 230329 as responsible entity of Carindale Property Trust ARSN 093 261 744

Carindale

CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

31 Dec 19

31 Dec 18

$'000

$'000

Revenue

Property revenue

26,317

27,059

Expenses

Property expenses and outgoings

(7,368)

(7,235)

Net property income

18,949

19,824

Other expenses

Manager's service charge

(2,572)

(2,495)

Other costs

(224)

(216)

(2,796)

(2,711)

Interest income

16

26

Financing costs

(4,022)

(4,586)

Net fair value gain/(loss) on interest rate derivatives

559

(1,394)

Financing costs - amortisation of modification gains on borrowing facility

-

(182)

Property revaluation

(2,446)

(2,154)

Net profit attributable to members of the Trust

10,260

8,823

Total comprehensive income attributable to members of the Trust

10,260

8,823

cents

cents

Basic earnings per unit

14.66

12.60

Diluted earnings per unit

14.66

12.60

Page 1

CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST

BALANCE SHEET

AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019

31 Dec 19

30 Jun 19

Note

$'000

$'000

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

2,814

1,889

Trade and other receivables

511

494

Prepayments and deferred costs

1,327

537

Total current assets

4,652

2,920

Non current assets

Investment properties

2

853,264

853,266

Prepayments and deferred costs

907

1,120

Derivative assets

352

-

Total non current assets

854,523

854,386

Total assets

859,175

857,306

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

26,666

31,679

Derivative liabilities

432

105

Total current liabilities

27,098

31,784

Non current liabilities

Interest bearing liabilities

3

265,564

256,066

Derivative liabilities

5,525

6,058

Total non current liabilities

271,089

262,124

Total liabilities

298,187

293,908

Net assets

560,988

563,398

Equity attributable to members of the Trust

Contributed equity

187,934

187,934

Reserves

457

436

Retained profits

372,597

375,028

Total equity attributable to members of the Trust

560,988

563,398

Page 2

CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

Contributed

Retained

31 Dec 19 Contributed

Retained

31 Dec 18

equity

Reserves

profits

Total

equity

Reserves

profits

Total

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Changes in equity attributable to members of

the Trust

Balance at the beginning of the period, as

reported

187,934

436

375,028

563,398

187,934

97

381,810

569,841

Impact of changes in accounting standards (i)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(150)

(150)

Adjusted balance at the beginning of the period

187,934

436

375,028

563,398

187,934

97

381,660

569,691

- Profit after tax for the period

-

-

10,260

10,260

-

-

8,823

8,823

- Amount transferred to other reserves

21

(21)

-

455

(455)

-

Transactions with owners in their capacity as

owners:

- Dividends paid

-

-

(12,670)

(12,670)

-

-

(12,670)

(12,670)

Closing balance of equity attributable to

members of the Trust

187,934

457

372,597

560,988

187,934

552

377,358

565,844

  1. The Trust has adopted AASB 9 Financial Instruments. This resulted in a net charge of $150,000 to retained profits as at 1 July 2018, comprising the recognition of an additional loss allowance of $798,000 for impairment of financial assets, offset by cumulative gain of $648,000 relating to the refinancing of the borrowing facility during previous financial periods (refer to Note 1(b)).

Page 3

CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST

CASH FLOW STATEMENT

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

31 Dec 19

31 Dec 18

$'000

$'000

Cash flows from operating activities

Receipts in the course of operations (including Goods and Services Tax (GST))

29,769

29,639

Payments in the course of operations (including GST)

(11,544)

(10,792)

GST paid

(1,983)

(1,636)

Payments of financing costs

(3,787)

(4,318)

Interest received

16

26

Net cash flows from operating activities

12,471

12,919

Cash flows from investing activities

Capital expenditure on property investments

(7,935)

(2,950)

Financing costs capitalised to qualifying development projects and construction in progress

(441)

(3)

Payments for the acquisition of sundry property

-

(14,239)

Net cash flows used in investing activities

(8,376)

(17,192)

Cash flows from financing activities

Net proceeds from interest bearing liabilities

9,500

20,800

Distribution paid to members

(12,670)

(14,070)

Net cash flows (used in)/from financing activities

(3,170)

6,730

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents held

925

2,457

Add: opening cash and cash equivalents brought forward

1,889

1,784

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

2,814

4,241

Page 4

CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

NOTE 1 BASIS OF PREPARATION OF THE HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

The half-year financial report does not include all notes of the type normally included within the annual financial report and therefore cannot be expected to provide as full an understanding of the financial performance, financial position and financing and investing activities of the Trust as the full financial report. The half-year financial report should be read in conjunction with the annual financial report of the Trust for the year ended 30 June 2019.

It is also recommended that the half-year financial report be considered together with any public announcements made by the Trust during the Financial Period in accordance with the continuous disclosure obligations under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

(a) Corporate information

This financial report of Carindale Property Trust (Trust) for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 (Financial Period) was approved in accordance with a resolution of the Board of Directors of Scentre Management Limited (Directors) as responsible entity of the Trust (Responsible Entity).

The nature of the operations and principal activities of the Trust are described in the Directors' Report.

(b) Statement of Compliance

This financial report complies with Australian Accounting Standards and International Financial Reporting Standards issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. The accounting policies adopted are consistent with those of the previous financial year except that the Trust has adopted the following new or amended standards which became applicable on 1 July 2019.

AASB 16 Leases

AASB Interpretation 23 Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments, and relevant amending standards

For the financial period, the adoption of these amended standards and interpretation had no impact on the financial statements of the Trust.

Certain Australian Accounting Standards and Interpretations have recently been issued or amended but are not yet effective and have not been adopted by the Trust for the half year ended 31 December 2019. The impact of these new standards (to the extent relevant to the Trust) and interpretations is as follows:

AASB 2018-6 Amendments to Australian Accounting Standards - Definition of a Business (effective from 1 January 2020)

This amends AASB 3 - Business Combinations to clarify the definition of a business, assisting entities to determine whether a transaction should be accounted for as a business combination or as an asset acquisition. This amendment is not expected to have a significant impact on the financial statements on application.

AASB 2018-7 Amendments to Australian Accounting Standards - Definition of Material (effective from 1 January 2020)

This amends AASB 101 Presentation of Financial Statements and AASB 108 Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors, to clarify the definition of material and its application by improving the wording and aligning the definition across AASB Standards and other publications. This amendment is not expected to have a significant impact on the financial statements on application.

AASB 2014-10 Amendments to Australian Accounting Standards - Sale or Contribution of Assets between an Investor and its Associate or Joint Venture (effective from 1 January 2022)

This amends AASB 10 - Consolidated Financial Statements and AASB 128 - Investments in Associates and Joint Ventures to address an inconsistency between the requirements of AASB 10 and AASB 128 in dealing with the sale or contribution of assets between an investor and its associate or joint venture. This amendment is not expected to have a significant impact on the financial statements on application.

(c) Basis of Accounting

The half-year financial report is a general purpose financial report, which has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting. The half-year financial report has been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for investment properties and derivative financial instruments that have been measured at fair value.

This financial report is presented in Australian dollars.

Page 5

CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

31 Dec 19

30 Jun 19

$'000

$'000

NOTE 2 INVESTMENT PROPERTIES

Shopping centre investment

840,064

840,066

Sundry property

13,200

13,200

853,264

853,266

The Trust's interest in Westfield Carindale is independently valued annually, with the latest independent valuation being at 30 June 2019. The latest independent valuation of the Trust's 50% interest in Westfield Carindale was $840.1 million with a capitalisation rate of 4.75% and was conducted by Jones Lang LaSalle Advisory Services Pty Ltd in accordance with guidelines set by the International Valuation Standards Council. The key assumptions in determining the valuation of the Trust's interest in Westfield Carindale are the estimated capitalisation rate and net operating income. Significant movements in each of these assumptions in isolation would result in a higher/(lower) fair value. As of 31 December 2019, the Trust's interest in Westfield Carindale has been assessed by the Directors at $840.1 million with a capitalisation rate of 4.75% as approximating fair value.

The Trust's interest in the Millennium Boulevard Office and Retail Centre adjoining Westfield Carindale is also independently

valued annually, with the latest independent valuation being at 30 June 2019. The valuation of the 50% interest in this property is $13.2 million with a capitalisation rate of 5.50%. This valuation was conducted by Jones Lang LaSalle Advisory Services Pty Ltd in accordance with guidelines set by the International Valuation Standards Council. The key assumptions in determining the valuation of the Trust's interest in this property are the estimated capitalisation rate and net operating income. Significant movements in each of these assumptions in isolation would result in a higher/(lower) fair value. As of 31 December 2019, the Trust's interest in Millennium Boulevard Office and Retail Centre has been assessed by the Directors at $13.2 million with a capitalisation rate of 5.50% as approximating fair value.

31 Dec 19

30 Jun 19

$'000

$'000

NOTE 3 INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES

Non current

Loans payable - secured

265,500

256,000

Finance leases

64

66

265,564

256,066

The maturity profile in respect of the interest bearing liabilities is set out below:

Due within one year

4

4

Due between one and five years

265,519

256,016

Due after five years

41

46

265,564

256,066

The Trust has a $300 million floating interest rate syndicated facility. Drawings under this facility are secured by a registered

mortgage over the interest in Westfield Carindale and a fixed and floating charge over all assets and undertakings of the Trust. The facility is subject to negative pledge arrangements and matures in the first half of calendar year 2023.

Page 6

CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

NOTE 4 FAIR VALUE OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

Set out below is a comparison by category of carrying amounts and fair values of all the Trust's financial instruments.

Fair value

Carrying amount

Fair value

31 Dec 19

30 Jun 19

31 Dec 19

30 Jun 19

Hierarchy

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Assets

Cash

2,814

1,889

2,814

1,889

Trade and other receivables (i)

511

494

511

494

Derivative asset (ii)

Level 2

352

-

352

-

Liabilities

Trade and other payables (i)

26,666

31,679

26,666

31,679

Interest bearing liabilities (ii)

- Floating rate debt

Level 2

265,500

256,000

265,500

256,000

- Finance lease

Level 2

64

66

64

66

Derivative liabilities (ii)

Level 2

5,957

6,163

5,957

6,163

  1. These financial assets and liabilities are not subject to interest rate risk and the fair value approximates carrying amount.
  2. These financial assets and liabilities are subject to interest rate and market risks. The basis of determining the fair value is set out in the fair value hierarchy below.

Determination of fair value

The Trust uses the following hierarchy for determining and disclosing the fair value of a financial instrument. The valuation techniques comprise:

Level 1: the fair value is calculated using quoted (unadjusted) prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities.

Level 2: the fair value is estimated using inputs other than quoted prices that are observable, either directly (as prices) or indirectly (derived from prices).

Level 3: the fair value is estimated using inputs that are not based on observable market data.

In assessing the fair value of the financial instruments, consideration is given to the available market data and if the market for a financial instrument changes then the valuation technique applied will change accordingly.

During the Financial Period, there were no transfers between Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3 fair value measurements. Investment properties are considered Level 3.

31 Dec 19

30 Jun 19

Units

Units

NOTE 5 TRUST UNITS

Number of units on issue

Balance at the beginning and end of the period

70,000,000

70,000,000

Page 7

CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

31 Dec 19

31 Dec 18

$'000

$'000

NOTE 6 DISTRIBUTIONS PAID AND PAYABLE TO MEMBERS

(a) Current/prior period distribution payable/paid to members

Interim distribution payable to members:

- Ordinary units: 18.10 cents per unit

12,670

Interim distribution paid to members:

- Ordinary units: 18.10 cents per unit

12,670

12,670

12,670

(b) Distributions paid to members

Distribution in respect of the 6 months to 30 June 2019

- Ordinary units: 18.10 cents per unit

12,670

Distribution in respect of the 6 months to 30 June 2018

- Ordinary units: 20.10 cents per unit

14,070

12,670

14,070

NOTE 7 SEGMENT INFORMATION

The Trust operates in one operating segment, being the ownership of an interest in one shopping centre in Brisbane, Australia.

NOTE 8 SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

There has not been any matter or circumstance occurring subsequent to the end of the Financial Period that has significantly affected, or may significantly affect, the operations of the Trust, the results of those operations, or the state of affairs of the Trust in future financial years.

NOTE 9 OTHER SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

(a) Rounding

In accordance with the ASIC Corporations (Rounding in

Reports) Instrument 2016/191, the amounts shown

in the financial report have, unless otherwise indicated, been rounded to the nearest thousand dollars. Amounts shown as 0.0 represent amounts less than $500 that have been rounded down.

Page 8

CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST

DIRECTORS' DECLARATION

The Directors of Scentre Management Limited, the Responsible Entity of Carindale Property Trust (Trust) declare that:

  1. in the Directors' opinion, there are reasonable grounds to believe that the Trust will be able to pay its debts as and when they become due and payable; and
  2. in the Directors' opinion, the Financial Statements and notes thereto are in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001, including:
    1. complying with Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001; and
    2. giving a true and fair view of the financial position of the Trust as at 31 December 2019 and the performance of the Trust for the half-year ended on that date.

Made on 18 February 2020 in accordance with a resolution of the Board of Directors.

Brian Schwartz AM

Michael Ihlein

Chairman

Director

Page 9

Report on the half-year financial report

Conclusion

We have reviewed the accompanying half-year financial report of Carindale Property Trust (the Trust), which comprises the balance sheet as at 31 December 2019, income statement, statement of comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity and cash flow statement for the half-year ended on that date, notes comprising a summary of significant accounting

Based on our review, which is not an audit, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the half-year financial report of the Trust is not in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001, including:

  1. giving a true and fair view of the financial position of the Trust as at 31 December 2019 and of its consolidated financial performance for the half-year ended on that date; and
  2. complying with Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001.

The directors of Scentre Management Limited, the Responsible Entity of the Trust, are responsible for the preparation of the half-year financial report that gives a true and fair view in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards and the Corporations Act 2001 and for such internal control as the directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of the half-year financial report that is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the half-year financial report based on our review. We conducted our review in accordance with Auditing Standard on Review Engagements ASRE 2410 Review of a Financial Report Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, in order to state whether, on the basis of the procedures described, anything has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the half-year financial report is not in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001

including: giving a true and fair view of the financial position as at 30 June 2019 and its consolidated financial performance for the half-year ended on that date; and complying with Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001. As the auditor of the Trust, ASRE 2410 requires that we comply with the ethical requirements relevant to the audit of the annual financial report.

A review of a half-year financial report consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Australian Auditing Standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Independence

In conducting our review, we have complied with the independence requirements of the Corporations Act 2001.

We have given to the directors of Scentre Management Limited a written Auditor's Independence Declaration, a copy of which is included in the Directors' Report.

Ernst & Young

St Elmo Wilken

Partner

Sydney

18 February 2020

Liability limited by a scheme approved under

Professional Standards Legislation

Page 10

CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST

DIRECTORS' REPORT

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

The Directors of Scentre Management Limited (Responsible Entity), the responsible entity of Carindale Property Trust (Trust) submit the following report for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 (Financial Period).

REVIEW AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Operating environment

The principal activity of the Trust during the Financial Period was the long term ownership of a 50% interest in Westfield Carindale shopping centre, which is located in the suburb of Carindale, east of Brisbane. Westfield Carindale is managed by Scentre Group. There were no significant changes in the nature of that activity during the Financial Period.

Westfield Carindale has the second highest sales of all centres in the Brisbane market with annual retail sales of $894.8 million and average sales per store of $1.7 million. As at 31 December 2019, the centre was 99% leased.

The property was valued as of 31 December 2019 at $1,706.5 million (CDP share $853.3 million), in line with the independent valuation at 30 June 2019.

Financial results

The Trust's net property income for the Financial Period was $18.9 million representing a 4.4% decrease from the previous period.

Funds from operations, which excludes tenant allowances amortisation and unrealised fair value adjustments of $2.4 million, was $12.7 million.

The net tangible asset backing as at 31 December 2019 was $8.01 per unit.

The Trust has a secured loan facility. As at 31 December 2019, borrowings were $265.5 million with a gearing of 31%.

As of 31 December 2019, Scentre Management Limited as responsible entity for Scentre Group Trust 1 (SGT1) held 43,808,977 units in the Trust equating to a 62.58% ownership interest (30 June 2019: 41,718,977 units or 59.60% ownership interest).

The primary reporting measure for the Trust is Funds from Operations (FFO) which is a widely recognised measure of performance of real estate groups.

31 Dec 19

31 Dec 18

Profit after tax, funds from operations and distribution for the period

$'000

$'000

Net property income

18,949

19,824

Manager's service charge

(2,572)

(2,495)

Overheads

(224)

(216)

Net fair value gain/(loss) on interest rate derivatives

559

(1,394)

Financing costs - amortisation of modification gains on borrowing facility (i)

-

(182)

Net financing costs

(4,006)

(4,560)

Property revaluation

(2,446)

(2,154)

Profit attributable to members of the Trust

10,260

8,823

Adjustments:

-

Property revaluation

2,446

2,154

-

Tenant allowances amortised

544

572

- Net fair value gain/(loss) on interest rate derivatives

(559)

1,394

- Financing costs - amortisation of modification gains on borrowing facility (i)

-

182

FFO

12,691

13,125

Amount transferred to other reserves

(21)

(455)

Retained earnings utilised

-

-

Distributable Amount

12,670

12,670

cents

cents

FFO per unit

18.13

18.75

Distributable Amount per unit

18.10

18.10

  1. The Trust has a floating rate borrowing facility that has been refinanced during previous financial periods. Under AASB 9, the accounting for the modification of a financial liability that has not resulted in derecognition, requires an adjustment to the amortised cost of the liability, with any gain or loss being recognised immediately in the statement of comprehensive income. The Trust assessed that the cumulative gain on initial application was $648,000, which was credited to opening retained profits at 1 July 2018. The amortisation of this opening balance adjustment resulted in a charge of $182,000 to the statement of comprehensive income for the six months to 31 December 2018.

Page 11

CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST

DIRECTORS' REPORT

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

PRINCIPAL ACTIVITY

The principal activity of the Trust during the Financial Period was the long term ownership of a 50% interest in Westfield Carindale shopping centre.

There were no significant changes to the nature of the principal activity of the Trust or the state of affairs of the Trust during the Financial Period.

OUTLOOK

The new format David Jones store opened in November 2019 and is trading well. This is the first store to feature their new generation store design and beauty concept. Work is progressing well to enable the introduction of the new Kmart store that is scheduled to open in the 2nd half of 2020.

The forecast distribution for the year ending 30 June 2020 is 36.2 cents per unit.

DISTRIBUTION

The distribution for the Financial Period is $12.67 million or 18.10 cents per unit. The distribution will be paid to members on 28 February 2020.

THE DIRECTORS

The following Directors served on the Board of the Responsible Entity for the entire Financial Period: Mr Brian Schwartz AM (Chairman), Mr Peter Allen, Mr Andrew Harmos, Mr Michael Ihlein, Ms Carolyn Kay, Ms Aliza Knox, Mr Steven Leigh and Ms Margaret Seale.

AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION

The Directors have obtained the following independence declaration from the auditors, Ernst & Young.

the Responsible Entity of Carindale Property Trust

As lead auditor for the review of the financial report of Carindale Property Trust for the half-year ended 31 December 2019, I declare to the best of my knowledge and belief, there have been:

  1. No contraventions of the auditor independence requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 in relation to the review; and
  2. No contraventions of any applicable code of professional conduct in relation to the review.

This declaration is in respect of Carindale Property Trust and the entities it controlled during the financial period.

Ernst & Young

St Elmo Wilken

Partner

Sydney

18 February 2020

Liability limited by a scheme approved under

Professional Standards Legislation

Page 12

CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST

DIRECTORS' REPORT

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

ASIC Disclosures

Rounding

Pursuant to ASIC Corporations (Rounding in Reports) Instrument 2016/191, the amounts shown in the financial statements have been rounded to the nearest thousand dollars, unless otherwise indicated. Amounts shown as 0.0 represent amounts less than $500 that have been rounded down.

Synchronisation of Financial Year

The Trust is a consolidated entity of each of Scentre Group Trust 1 and Scentre Group Limited. By orders dated 21 November 2001 and 27 June 2005 respectively made by the Australian Securities and Investment Commission, the directors of the Company, as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 1 and Scentre Group Limited have been relieved of compliance with the requirement to ensure that the financial year of the Trust coincides with the financial year of Scentre Group Trust 1 and Scentre Group Limited.

This report is made in accordance with a resolution of the Board of Directors of the Responsible Entity and is signed for and on behalf of the Directors.

Brian Schwartz AM

Michael Ihlein

Chairman

Director

18 February 2020

Page 13

DIRECTORY

CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST

ABN 29 192 934 520

ARSN 093 261 744

RESPONSIBLE ENTITY

Scentre Management Limited

ABN 41 001 670 579

AFS Licence 230329

REGISTERED OFFICE

Level 30

85 Castlereagh Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Telephone

+61 2 9358 7000

Facsimile

+61 2 9028 8500

SECRETARIES

Maureen T McGrath

Paul F Giugni

AUDITORS

Ernst & Young

200 George Street

Sydney NSW 2000

INVESTOR INFORMATION

Carindale Property Trust

Level 30

85 Castlereagh Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Telephone

+61 2 9358 7877

Free Call

1800 116 661 (Australia only)

Facsimile

+61 2 9358 7881

E-mail

investor@scentregroup.com

Website

www.carindalepropertytrust.com.au

UNIT REGISTRY

Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited

Level 3, 60 Carrington Street

Sydney NSW 2000

GPO Box 2975

Melbourne VIC 3001

Telephone

+61 3 9946 4471

Free Call

1300 730 458 (Australia only)

Facsimile

+61 3 9473 2500

E-mail

www.investorcentre.com/contact

Website

www.computershare.com

LISTINGS

ASX - CDP

Page 14

Disclaimer

Carindale Property Trust published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 23:06:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
