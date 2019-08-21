Carindale Property Trust : Appendix 4E and 2019 Annual Financial Report
08/21/2019 | 10:33pm EDT
Appendix 4E
Preliminary Final Report under ASX listing rule 4.3A
Name of entity
CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST - ASX (Code: CDP)
Current reporting period
12 months ended 30 June 2019
ARSN 093 261 744
Previous reporting period
12 months ended 30 June 2018
Introduction
This financial report should be read in conjunction with the annual report of Carindale Property Trust (Trust) as at 30 June 2019, which was prepared based on Australian equivalents to International Financial Reporting Standards. It is also recommended that the financial report be considered together with any public announcements made by the Trust during the 12 months ended 30 June 2019 in accordance with the continuous disclosure obligations arising under the Corporations Act 2001.
Results for announcement to the market ($'000)
30 Jun 19
30 Jun 18
Increase/(Decrease)
Revenue
53,424
55,723
(4.1)%
Profit attributable to members of the Trust
19,047
26,990
(29.4)%
Distribution - cents per unit
30 Jun 19
30 Jun 18
Final distribution
18.10
20.10
Interim distribution
18.10
20.10
Full year distribution
36.20
40.20
The record date for determining entitlement to the distribution was 28 June 2019.
The distribution for the six months ended 30 June 2019 will be 18.10 cents per unit. This distribution is payable on 30 August 2019.
Details of the full year components of distributions will be provided in the Annual Tax Statements which will be sent to members in September 2019.
Commentary and analysis on the results for the current period can be found in the attached Carindale Property Trust ASX Announcement dated 22 August 2019. This ASX Announcement forms part of the Appendix 4E.
