CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST

(CDP)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/21
6.79 AUD   -0.15%
10:33pCARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : Update – Dividend/Distribution – CDP
10:33pCARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : Appendix 4E and 2019 Annual Financial Report
06/24CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : Dividend/Distribution – CDP
Carindale Property Trust : Appendix 4E and 2019 Annual Financial Report

08/21/2019 | 10:33pm EDT

Appendix 4E

Preliminary Final Report under ASX listing rule 4.3A

Name of entity

CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST - ASX (Code: CDP)

Current reporting period

12 months ended 30 June 2019

ARSN 093 261 744

Previous reporting period

12 months ended 30 June 2018

Introduction

This financial report should be read in conjunction with the annual report of Carindale Property Trust (Trust) as at 30 June 2019, which was prepared based on Australian equivalents to International Financial Reporting Standards. It is also recommended that the financial report be considered together with any public announcements made by the Trust during the 12 months ended 30 June 2019 in accordance with the continuous disclosure obligations arising under the Corporations Act 2001.

Results for announcement to the market ($'000)

30 Jun 19

30 Jun 18

Increase/(Decrease)

Revenue

53,424

55,723

(4.1)%

Profit attributable to members of the Trust

19,047

26,990

(29.4)%

Distribution - cents per unit

30 Jun 19

30 Jun 18

Final distribution

18.10

20.10

Interim distribution

18.10

20.10

Full year distribution

36.20

40.20

The record date for determining entitlement to the distribution was 28 June 2019.

The distribution for the six months ended 30 June 2019 will be 18.10 cents per unit. This distribution is payable on 30 August 2019.

Details of the full year components of distributions will be provided in the Annual Tax Statements which will be sent to members in September 2019.

Commentary and analysis on the results for the current period can be found in the attached Carindale Property Trust ASX Announcement dated 22 August 2019. This ASX Announcement forms part of the Appendix 4E.

Property Trust

Annual Financial Report 30June 2019

SCENTRE MANAGEMENT LIMITED ABN 41 001 670 579 AFS LICENCE 230329

AS RESPONSIBLE ENTITY OF CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST ARSN 093 261 744

Financial Report

Contents

  1. Statement of Comprehensive Income
  2. Balance Sheet
  3. Statement of Changes in Equity
  4. Cash Flow Statement
  5. Notes to the Financial Statements
  1. Directors' Declaration
  2. Independent Audit Report

21

Directors' Report

26

Corporate Governance Statement

  1. Investor Relations
  2. Members' Information

BC

Corporate Directory

SCENTRE MANAGEMENT LIMITED ABN 41 001 670 579

AFS LICENCE 230329 AS RESPONSIBLE ENTITY OF

CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST ARSN 093 261 744

/ Carindale Property Trust Annual Report 2019

Statement of Comprehensive Income

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

30 Jun 19

30 Jun 18

Note

$'000

$'000

Revenue

Property revenue

2

53,424

55,723

Expenses

Property expenses and outgoings

(14,589)

(14,312)

Net property income

38,835

41,411

Other expenses

Manager's service charge

(5,132)

(4,861)

Other costs

(329)

(359)

(5,461)

(5,220)

Interest income

50

48

Financing costs

10

(16,069)

(8,575)

Property revaluation

1,692

(674)

Net profit attributable to members of the Trust

11(b)

19,047

26,990

Total comprehensive income attributable to members of the Trust

19,047

26,990

cents

cents

Basic earnings per unit

9

27.21

38.56

Diluted earnings per unit

9

27.21

38.56

1

Balance Sheet

AS AT 30 JUNE 2019

30 Jun 19

30 Jun 18

Note

$'000

$'000

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

11(a)

1,889

1,784

Trade and other receivables

4

494

1,722

Prepayments and deferred costs

5

537

372

Total current assets

2,920

3,878

Non current assets

Investment properties

3

853,266

814,429

Prepayments and deferred costs

5

1,120

249

Derivative assets

13

-

171

Total non current assets

854,386

814,849

Total assets

857,306

818,727

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

6

31,679

21,908

Derivative liabilities

13

105

8

Total current liabilities

31,784

21,916

Non current liabilities

Interest bearing liabilities

12

256,066

225,068

Derivative liabilities

13

6,058

1,902

Total non current liabilities

262,124

226,970

Total liabilities

293,908

248,886

Net assets

563,398

569,841

Equity attributable to members of the Trust

Contributed equity

187,934

187,934

Reserves

436

97

Retained profits

15

375,028

381,810

Total equity attributable to members of the Trust

563,398

569,841

2 / Carindale Property Trust Annual Report 2019

Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 39,6 M
EBIT 2019 34,3 M
Net income 2019 29,1 M
Debt 2019 250 M
Yield 2019 5,33%
P/E ratio 2019 16,3x
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
EV / Sales2019 18,3x
EV / Sales2020 19,0x
Capitalization 475 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 7,37  AUD
Last Close Price 6,79  AUD
Spread / Highest target 18,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,33%
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Kenneth Allen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Brian Martin Schwartz Non-Executive Chairman
Steven Mark Lowy Non-Executive Director
Andrew William Harmos Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Francis Ihlein Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST-5.42%323
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-12.19%45 442
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%25 189
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD-10.19%18 661
SCENTRE GROUP0.00%14 020
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION12.01%10 891
