Carindale Property Trust : Appendix 4E and 2019 Annual Financial Report

Appendix 4E

Preliminary Final Report under ASX listing rule 4.3A

Name of entity

CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST - ASX (Code: CDP) Current reporting period 12 months ended 30 June 2019 ARSN 093 261 744 Previous reporting period 12 months ended 30 June 2018 Introduction

This financial report should be read in conjunction with the annual report of Carindale Property Trust (Trust) as at 30 June 2019, which was prepared based on Australian equivalents to International Financial Reporting Standards. It is also recommended that the financial report be considered together with any public announcements made by the Trust during the 12 months ended 30 June 2019 in accordance with the continuous disclosure obligations arising under the Corporations Act 2001.

Results for announcement to the market ($'000)

30 Jun 19 30 Jun 18 Increase/(Decrease) Revenue 53,424 55,723 (4.1)% Profit attributable to members of the Trust 19,047 26,990 (29.4)% Distribution - cents per unit 30 Jun 19 30 Jun 18 Final distribution 18.10 20.10 Interim distribution 18.10 20.10 Full year distribution 36.20 40.20

The record date for determining entitlement to the distribution was 28 June 2019.

The distribution for the six months ended 30 June 2019 will be 18.10 cents per unit. This distribution is payable on 30 August 2019.

Details of the full year components of distributions will be provided in the Annual Tax Statements which will be sent to members in September 2019.

Commentary and analysis on the results for the current period can be found in the attached Carindale Property Trust ASX Announcement dated 22 August 2019. This ASX Announcement forms part of the Appendix 4E.