Carindale Property Trust : CDP Fund Payment Notice

ASX Announcement

Carindale Property Trust (ASX: CDP)

21 August 2018

Notice for the purpose of Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 of the Tax Administration Act Non-resident withholding tax

Distribution for the six months ended 30 June 2018

Set out below are the components of the distribution for the six months ended 30 June 2018. Distribution amount: 20.10 cents per unit

Payment date: 31 August 2018

These components are provided solely for the purposes of Subdivision 12-H of the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Cth), and should not be used for any other purpose.

Components Cents per unit Other Australian Taxable Income 10.927378 Capital Gain on Taxable Australian Property - Discount Method (doubled as required by s.12-405) NIL Fund Payment Amount 10.927378 Australian Interest Income 0.037211 Dividend Income - fully franked 1.157150 Tax Deferred Amount 7.978261 Total Distribution 20.100000

Carindale Property Trust declares that it is a withholding MIT for the purposes of Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 of the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Cth) in respect of the income year ended 30 June 2018.

This distribution does not include any amounts attributable to a fund payment from a clean building managed investment trust.

Australian resident members should not rely on this notice for the purposes of completing their income tax returns. Details of the full year components of distributions will be provided in the annual tax statement which will be sent to members in August 2018.

