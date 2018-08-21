Carindale Property Trust : CDP Fund Payment Notice

ASX Announcement
Carindale Property Trust (ASX: CDP)
21 August 2018
Notice for the purpose of Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 of the Tax Administration Act Non-resident withholding tax
Distribution for the six months ended 30 June 2018
Set out below are the components of the distribution for the six months ended 30 June 2018. Distribution amount: 20.10 cents per unit
Payment date: 31 August 2018
These components are provided solely for the purposes of Subdivision 12-H of the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Cth), and should not be used for any other purpose.
|
Components
|
Cents per unit
|
Other Australian Taxable Income
|
10.927378
|
Capital Gain on Taxable Australian Property - Discount Method (doubled as required by s.12-405)
|
NIL
|
Fund Payment Amount
|
10.927378
|
Australian Interest Income
|
0.037211
|
Dividend Income - fully franked
|
1.157150
|
Tax Deferred Amount
|
7.978261
|
Total Distribution
|
20.100000
Carindale Property Trust declares that it is a withholding MIT for the purposes of Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 of the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Cth) in respect of the income year ended 30 June 2018.
This distribution does not include any amounts attributable to a fund payment from a clean building managed investment trust.
Australian resident members should not rely on this notice for the purposes of completing their income tax returns. Details of the full year components of distributions will be provided in the annual tax statement which will be sent to members in August 2018.
Contacts:
|
Company Secretary
|
Investor Relations
|
Corporate Affairs / Media
|
Maureen McGrath
|
Andrew Clarke
|
Alexis Lindsay
|
+61 2 9358 7439
|
+61 2 9358 7612
|
+61 2 9358 7739
SCENTRE MANAGEMENT LIMITED ABN 41 001 670 579 AFS Licence No: 230329 as responsible entity of Carindale Property Trust
ABN 29 192 934 520 ARSN 093 261 744
Disclaimer
Carindale Property Trust published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 01:26:01 UTC