CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST

(CDP)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/21
6.79 AUD   -0.15%
Carindale Property Trust : CDP Fund Payment Notice

08/21/2019 | 11:18pm EDT

ASX Announcement

Carindale Property Trust (ASX: CDP)

22 August 2019

Notice for the purpose of Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 of the Tax Administration Act

Non-resident withholding tax

Distribution for the six months ended 30 June 2019

Set out below are the components of the distribution for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

Distribution amount:

18.10 cents per unit

Payment date:

30 August 2019

Income year:

Year ended 30 June 2019

These components are provided solely for the purposes of Subdivision 12-H of the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Cth) and should not be used for any other purpose.

Components

Cents per unit

Other Australian Taxable Income

11.025819

Fund Payment Amount

11.025819

Australian Interest Income

0.033821

Dividend Income - fully franked

0.594004

Tax Deferred Amount

6.446356

Total Distribution

18.100000

Carindale Property Trust declares that it is a withholding MIT for the purposes of Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 of the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Cth) in respect of the income year ended 30 June 2019.

This distribution does not include any amounts attributable to a fund payment from a clean building managed investment trust.

Australian resident members should not rely on this notice for the purposes of completing their income tax returns. Details of the full year components of distributions will be provided in the annual tax statement which will be sent to members in August 2019.

Contacts:

Company Secretary

Investor Relations

Corporate Affairs / Media

Maureen McGrath

Andrew Clarke

Alexis Lindsay

+61 2 9358 7439

+61 2 9358 7612

+61 2 9358 7739

SCENTRE MANAGEMENT LIMITED ABN 41 001 670 579 AFS Licence No: 230329 as responsible entity of Carindale Property Trust

ABN 29 192 934 520 ARSN 093 261 744

Disclaimer

Carindale Property Trust published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 03:17:01 UTC
