CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST    CDP   AU000000CDP1

CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST

(CDP)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/19
7.29 AUD   +1.11%
09:59pCARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : Dividend/Distribution – CDP
PU
09:54pCARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : Half-Year Media Release
PU
2018CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : CDP Fund Payment Notice
PU
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carindale Property Trust : Dividend/Distribution – CDP

02/19/2019 | 09:59pm EST

Notification of dividend / distribution

Update Summary

Entity name

CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

CDP - UNITS FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday February 20, 2019

Reason for the Update

Announcement of actual distribution for the 6 month period ended 31 December 2018.

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST

Registration Number

1.2 Registered Number Type

ARSN

1.3 ASX issuer code

CDP

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

  • 1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

    Announcement of actual distribution for the 6 month period ended 31 December 2018.

  • 1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

Wednesday December 19, 2018

1.5 Date of this announcement

Wednesday February 20, 2019

1.6 ASX +Security Code

CDP

ASX +Security Description

UNITS FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Monday December 31, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Monday December 31, 2018

2A.5 Ex Date

Friday December 28, 2018

2A.6 Payment Date

Thursday February 28, 2019

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount

per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this formEstimated or Actual?

Actual

AUD 0.18100000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

Yes

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1a(i) Date that actual ordinary amount will be announced

Wednesday February 20, 2019

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.18100000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

No

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 0.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.00000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.18100000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 3E - Other - distribution components / tax

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD 0.18100000

Estimated or Actual?

Actual

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 100.0000 %

3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).

The fund payment amount of the distribution will be available at www.carindalepropertytrust.com.au/announcements/ on or around 20 February 2019 (before payment of the distribution).

The components of this distribution for tax purposes will be available at http://carindalepropertytrust.com.au/announcements/ and will be provided to members in the annual tax statement by the end of September 2019.

Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Disclaimer

Carindale Property Trust published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 02:58:02 UTC
