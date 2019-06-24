Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Carindale Property Trust    CDP   AU000000CDP1

CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST

(CDP)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/24
6.72 AUD   --.--%
02:16aCARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : Dividend/Distribution – CDP
PU
02/20CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : CDP Fund Payment Notice
PU
02/19CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : Dividend/Distribution – CDP
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carindale Property Trust : Dividend/Distribution – CDP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 02:16am EDT

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

CDP - UNITS FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday June 24, 2019

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.18100000

Ex Date

Thursday June 27, 2019

Record Date

Friday June 28, 2019

Payment Date

Friday August 30, 2019

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1

Name of +Entity

CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

093261744

ARSN

1.3

ASX issuer code

CDP

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Monday June 24, 2019

1.6 ASX +Security Code

CDP

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 4

Notification of dividend / distribution

ASX +Security Description

UNITS FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Sunday June 30, 2019

2A.4 +Record Date

Friday June 28, 2019

2A.5 Ex Date

Thursday June 27, 2019

2A.6 Payment Date

Friday August 30, 2019

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.18100000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

Estimated or Actual?

Estimated

Notification of dividend / distribution

2 / 4

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

Yes

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1

Is the ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated

estimated at this time?

amount per +security

Yes

AUD 0.18100000

3A.1a(i) Date that actual ordinary amount will be

Estimated or Actual?

announced

Actual

Thursday August 22, 2019

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per

security

AUD

3A.2

Is the ordinary dividend/distribution

franked?

No

3A.3

Percentage of ordinary

dividend/distribution that is franked

0.0000 %

3A.4

Ordinary dividend/distribution franked

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is

amount per +security

unfranked

AUD 0.00000000

100.0000 %

3A.6

Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked

amount per +security excluding conduit foreign

income amount

AUD 0.18100000

3A.7

Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit

foreign income amount per security AUD 0.00000000

Part 3E - Other - distribution components / tax

3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).

The fund payment amount of the distribution will be available at www.carindalepropertytrust.com.au/announcement s/on or around 22 August 2019 (before payment of the distribution).

The components of this distribution for tax purposes will be available at www.carindalepropertytrust.com.au/announ cements/and will be provided to members in the annual tax statement by the end of September 2019.

Part 5 - Further information

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 4

Notification of dividend / distribution

  1. Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
  2. Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Notification of dividend / distribution

4 / 4

Disclaimer

Carindale Property Trust published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 06:14:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST
02:16aCARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : Dividend/Distribution – CDP
PU
02/20CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : CDP Fund Payment Notice
PU
02/19CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : Dividend/Distribution – CDP
PU
02/19CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : Half-Year Media Release
PU
2018CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : CDP Fund Payment Notice
PU
2018CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : Full Year Results Media Release
PU
2018CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : Update – Dividend/Distribution – CDP
PU
2018CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : Half-Year Media Release
PU
2018CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : Update – Dividend/Distribution – CDP
PU
2017CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : Change of Registry Address
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 39,0 M
EBIT 2019 34,5 M
Net income 2019 29,0 M
Debt 2019 250 M
Yield 2019 4,17%
P/E ratio 2019 16,16
P/E ratio 2020 12,90
EV / Sales 2019 18,5x
EV / Sales 2020 19,0x
Capitalization 472 M
Chart CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST
Duration : Period :
Carindale Property Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 8,03  AUD
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Kenneth Allen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Brian Martin Schwartz Non-Executive Chairman
Steven Mark Lowy Non-Executive Director
Andrew William Harmos Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Francis Ihlein Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST-6.54%327
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-2.32%51 806
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%25 786
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE-0.92%20 972
SCENTRE GROUP-1.28%14 068
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION18.49%11 058
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About