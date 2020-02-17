Carindale Property Trust : Dividend/Distribution – CDP

Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ARSN
093261744
1.3
ASX issuer code
|
CDP
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement
Announcement of actual distribution for the 6 month period ended 31 December 2019.
1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update
Friday December 20, 2019
1.5 Date of this announcement
Tuesday February 18, 2020
1.6 ASX +Security Code
CDP
ASX +Security Description
UNITS FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Tuesday December 31, 2019