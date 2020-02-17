Log in
Carindale Property Trust : Dividend/Distribution – CDP

02/17/2020 | 06:27pm EST

Notification of dividend / distribution

Update Summary

Entity name

CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

CDP - UNITS FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday February 18, 2020

Reason for the Update

Announcement of actual distribution for the 6 month period ended 31 December 2019.

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ARSN

093261744

1.3

ASX issuer code

CDP

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

Announcement of actual distribution for the 6 month period ended 31 December 2019.

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

Friday December 20, 2019

1.5 Date of this announcement

Tuesday February 18, 2020

1.6 ASX +Security Code

CDP

ASX +Security Description

UNITS FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Tuesday December 31, 2019

2A.4 +Record Date

Tuesday December 31, 2019

2A.5 Ex Date

Monday December 30, 2019

2A.6 Payment Date

Friday February 28, 2020

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

$ 0.18100000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

Yes

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

Estimated or Actual?

Actual

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

$ 0.18100000

3A.1a(i) Date that actual ordinary amount will be

Estimated or Actual?

announced

Actual

Tuesday February 18, 2020

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per

security

$ 0.18100000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

No

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is

franked

0.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

$ 0.00000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

100.0000 %

$ 0.18100000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

$ 0.00000000

Part 3E - Other - distribution components / tax

3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).

The fund payment amount of the distribution will be available at http://www.carindalepropertytrust.com.au/announcements

  • on or around 18 February 2020 (before payment of the distribution).

The components of this distribution for tax purposes will be available at http://www.carindalepropertytrust.com.au/announc ements/and will be provided to members in the annual tax statement by the end of September 2020.

Part 5 - Further information

  1. Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
  2. Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Disclaimer

Carindale Property Trust published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 23:26:04 UTC
