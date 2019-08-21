Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Carindale Property Trust    CDP   AU000000CDP1

CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST

(CDP)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/21
6.79 AUD   -0.15%
08/21CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : Full Year Results Announcement
PU
08/21CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : CDP Fund Payment Notice
PU
08/21CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : Update – Dividend/Distribution – CDP
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carindale Property Trust : Full Year Results Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 11:23pm EDT

ASX Announcement

22 August 2019

CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST REPORTS FULL YEAR RESULTS WITH

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS OF $25.7 MILLION

Carindale Property Trust (ASX: CDP) today announced its full year results to 30 June 2019 with Funds from Operations ("FFO") of $25.7 million and statutory profit of $19.0 million. The centre was valued as of 30 June 2019 at $1,706.5 million (CDP share $853.3 million).

The distribution for the year is $25.3 million or 36.2 cents per unit, in line with forecast. The final distribution of 18.1 cents per unit is payable to members on 30 August 2019.

As at 30 June 2019, the net tangible assets of the Trust were $8.05 per unit and gearing was 30.0%.

Westfield Carindale has the second highest sales of all centres in the Brisbane market with annual retail sales of $896.3 million. As at 30 June 2019, the centre was 99% leased.

We are pleased to announce Kmart will be introduced to Westfield Carindale and will be located on the second level of the existing David Jones store. The fitout of the latest format David Jones store is progressing well and is on track to open in October 2019, following which the fitout of the Kmart store will commence.

The distribution for the year ending 30 June 2020 is forecast to be 36.2 cents per unit.

Contacts:

Company Secretary

Investor Relations

Corporate Affairs / Media

Maureen McGrath

Andrew Clarke

Alexis Lindsay

+61 2 9358 7439

+61 2 9358 7612

+61 2 9358 7739

The financial information included in this release is based on the Trust's IFRS financial statements. Non IFRS financial information has not been audited or reviewed. This release contains forward looking statements, including statements regarding future earnings that are based on information and assumptions available to us as of the date of this presentation. Actual results, performance or achievements could be significantly different from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward looking statements. These forward looking statements are not guarantees or predictions of future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements contained in this release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward looking statements. Except as required by law or regulation (including the ASX Listing Rules) we undertake no obligation to update these forward looking statements.

SCENTRE MANAGEMENT LIMITED ABN 41 001 670 579 AFS Licence No: 230329 as responsible entity of Carindale Property Trust

ABN 29 192 934 520 ARSN 093 261 744

Level 30, 85 Castlereagh Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Australia · GPO Box 4004 Sydney NSW 2001 Australia · T +61 2 9358 7000 www.carindalepropertytrust.com.au

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Carindale Property Trust published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 03:22:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST
08/21CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : Full Year Results Announcement
PU
08/21CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : CDP Fund Payment Notice
PU
08/21CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : Update – Dividend/Distribution – CDP
PU
08/21CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : Appendix 4E and 2019 Annual Financial Report
PU
06/24CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : Dividend/Distribution – CDP
PU
02/20CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : CDP Fund Payment Notice
PU
02/19CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : Dividend/Distribution – CDP
PU
02/19CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : Half-Year Media Release
PU
2018CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : CDP Fund Payment Notice
PU
2018CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : Full Year Results Media Release
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 39,6 M
EBIT 2019 34,3 M
Net income 2019 29,1 M
Debt 2019 250 M
Yield 2019 5,33%
P/E ratio 2019 16,3x
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
EV / Sales2019 18,3x
EV / Sales2020 19,0x
Capitalization 475 M
Chart CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST
Duration : Period :
Carindale Property Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 7,37  AUD
Last Close Price 6,79  AUD
Spread / Highest target 18,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Kenneth Allen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Brian Martin Schwartz Non-Executive Chairman
Steven Mark Lowy Non-Executive Director
Andrew William Harmos Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Francis Ihlein Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST-5.42%323
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-12.27%45 442
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%25 189
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD-8.90%18 661
SCENTRE GROUP0.00%14 020
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION10.77%10 891
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group