MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Carindale Property Trust    CDP   AU000000CDP1

CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST

(CDP)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/19
7.29 AUD   +1.11%
09:59pCARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : Dividend/Distribution – CDP
PU
09:54pCARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : Half-Year Media Release
PU
2018CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : CDP Fund Payment Notice
PU
Carindale Property Trust : Half-Year Media Release

02/19/2019 | 09:54pm EST

ASX Announcement

20 February 2019

CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST REPORTS HALF YEAR RESULT WITH

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS OF $13.1 MILLION

Carindale Property Trust (ASX: CDP) today announced its half year results to 31 December 2018 with Funds from Operations ("FFO") of $13.1 million and statutory profit of $8.8 million. The centre was valued as of 31 December 2018 at $1,628.6 million (CDP share $814.3 million).

The distribution for the period is $12.7 million or 18.10 cents per unit, payable to members on 28 February 2019.

As at 31 December 2018, the net tangible assets of the Trust were $8.08 per unit and gearing was 29.7%.

As at 31 December 2018, the centre was 99% leased with specialty retail sales of $10,917 per square metre. Carindale has the second highest sales of all centres in the Brisbane market with annual retail sales of $896.5 million.

The fitout of the latest format David Jones store has commenced and is on track to open in Q4 2019.

The forecast distribution for the year ending 30 June 2019 is 36.2 cents per unit.

Contacts:

Company Secretary

Investor Relations

Corporate Affairs / Media

Maureen McGrath

Andrew Clarke

Alexis Lindsay

+61 2 9358 7439

+61 2 9358 7612

+61 2 9358 7739

The financial information included in this release is based on the Trust's IFRS financial statements. Non IFRS financial information has not been audited or reviewed. This release contains forward looking statements, including statements regarding future earnings that are based on information and assumptions available to us as of the date of this presentation. Actual results, performance or achievements could be significantly different from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward looking statements. These forward looking statements are not guarantees or predictions of future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements contained in this release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward looking statements. Except as required by law or regulation (including the ASX Listing Rules) we undertake no obligation to update these forward looking statements.

SCENTRE MANAGEMENT LIMITED ABN 41 001 670 579 AFS Licence No: 230329 as responsible entity of Carindale Property Trust

ABN 29 192 934 520 ARSN 093 261 744

Level 30, 85 Castlereagh Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Australia · GPO Box 4004 Sydney NSW 2001 Australia · T +61 2 9358 7000www.carindalepropertytrust.com.au

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Carindale Property Trust published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 02:53:05 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 40,3 M
EBIT 2019 35,1 M
Net income 2019 37,2 M
Debt 2019 244 M
Yield 2019 3,90%
P/E ratio 2019 13,67
P/E ratio 2020 13,43
EV / Sales 2019 18,6x
EV / Sales 2020 18,2x
Capitalization 505 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 8,18  AUD
Spread / Average Target 13%
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Kenneth Allen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Brian Martin Schwartz Non-Executive Chairman
Steven Mark Lowy Non-Executive Director
Andrew William Harmos Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Francis Ihlein Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST0.28%359
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP9.15%58 752
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD7.18%22 667
SCENTRE GROUP2.31%15 092
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION13.02%11 237
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.8.37%8 496
