Carindale Property Trust : Update – Dividend/Distribution – CDP

Entity name
CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
CDP - UNITS FULLY PAID
Announcement Type
Update to previous announcement
Date of this announcement
Tuesday August 21, 2018
Reason for the Update
Announcement of actual distribution for the 6 month period ended 30 June 2018.
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST
Registration Number
1.2 Registered Number Type
ARSN
1.3 ASX issuer code
CDP
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement
Announcement of actual distribution for the 6 month period ended 30 June 2018.
1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update
Friday June 22, 2018
1.5 Date of this announcement
Tuesday August 21, 2018
1.6 ASX +Security Code
CDP
ASX +Security Description
UNITS FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Saturday June 30, 2018
2A.4 +Record Date
Friday June 29, 2018
2A.5 Ex Date
Thursday June 28, 2018
2A.6 Payment Date
Friday August 31, 2018
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approvalCourt approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount
per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this formEstimated or Actual?
Actual
AUD 0.20100000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
No
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
Yes
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?
No
3A.1a(i) Date that actual ordinary amount will be announced
Tuesday August 21, 2018
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
AUD 0.20100000
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?
No
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 0.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
AUD 0.00000000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
AUD 0.20100000
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security
AUD 0.00000000
Part 3E - Other - distribution components / tax
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security
AUD 0.20100000
Estimated or Actual?
Actual
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 100.0000 %
3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).
The fund payment amount of the distribution will be available at www.carindalepropertytrust.com.au/announcements/ on or around 21 August 2018 (before payment of the distribution).
The components of this distribution for tax purposes will be available at www.carindalepropertytrust.com.au/announcements/ and will be provided to members in the annual tax statement by the end of September 2018.
Part 5 - Further information
