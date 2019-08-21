Carindale Property Trust : Update – Dividend/Distribution – CDP

Notification of dividend / distribution
Update Summary
Entity name
CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
CDP - UNITS FULLY PAID
Announcement Type
Update to previous announcement
Date of this announcement
Thursday August 22, 2019
Reason for the Update
Announcement of actual distribution for the 6 month period ended 30 June 2019.
Refer to below for full details of the announcement
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1
Name of +Entity
CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
093261744
ARSN
1.3
ASX issuer code
CDP
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement
Announcement of actual distribution for the 6 month period ended 30 June 2019.
1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update
Monday June 24, 2019
1.5 Date of this announcement
Thursday August 22, 2019
1.6 ASX +Security Code
CDP
ASX +Security Description
UNITS FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Sunday June 30, 2019
2A.4 +Record Date
Friday June 28, 2019
2A.5 Ex Date
Thursday June 27, 2019
2A.6 Payment Date
Friday August 30, 2019
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
AUD 0.18100000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
No
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security
Estimated or Actual?
Actual
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
Yes
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1
Is the ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated
estimated at this time?
amount per +security
No
AUD 0.18100000
3A.1a(i) Date that actual ordinary amount will be
Estimated or Actual?
announced
Actual
Thursday August 22, 2019
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per
security
AUD 0.18100000
3A.2
Is the ordinary dividend/distribution
franked?
No
3A.3
Percentage of ordinary
dividend/distribution that is franked
0.0000 %
3A.4
Ordinary dividend/distribution franked
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is
amount per +security
unfranked
AUD 0.00000000
100.0000 %
3A.6
Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked
|
amount per +security excluding conduit foreign
income amount
AUD 0.18100000
3A.7
Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit
foreign income amount per security AUD 0.00000000
Part 3E - Other - distribution components / tax
3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).
The fund payment amount of the distribution will be available at www.carindalepropertytrust.com.au/announcement s/on or around 22 August 2019 (before payment of the distribution).
The components of this distribution for tax purposes will be available at www.carindalepropertytrust.com.au/announ cements/and will be provided to members in the annual tax statement by the end of September 2019.
Part 5 - Further information
Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary
