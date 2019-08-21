Log in
CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST

(CDP)
  Report  
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/21
6.79 AUD   -0.15%
10:33pCARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : Update – Dividend/Distribution – CDP
PU
10:33pCARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : Appendix 4E and 2019 Annual Financial Report
PU
06/24CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : Dividend/Distribution – CDP
PU
Carindale Property Trust : Update – Dividend/Distribution – CDP

08/21/2019 | 10:33pm EDT

Notification of dividend / distribution

Update Summary

Entity name

CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

CDP - UNITS FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday August 22, 2019

Reason for the Update

Announcement of actual distribution for the 6 month period ended 30 June 2019.

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1

Name of +Entity

CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

093261744

ARSN

1.3

ASX issuer code

CDP

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

Announcement of actual distribution for the 6 month period ended 30 June 2019.

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

Monday June 24, 2019

1.5 Date of this announcement

Thursday August 22, 2019

1.6 ASX +Security Code

CDP

Notification of dividend / distribution

ASX +Security Description

UNITS FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Sunday June 30, 2019

2A.4 +Record Date

Friday June 28, 2019

2A.5 Ex Date

Thursday June 27, 2019

2A.6 Payment Date

Friday August 30, 2019

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.18100000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

Estimated or Actual?

Actual

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

Yes

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1

Is the ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated

estimated at this time?

amount per +security

No

AUD 0.18100000

3A.1a(i) Date that actual ordinary amount will be

Estimated or Actual?

announced

Actual

Thursday August 22, 2019

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per

security

AUD 0.18100000

3A.2

Is the ordinary dividend/distribution

franked?

No

3A.3

Percentage of ordinary

dividend/distribution that is franked

0.0000 %

3A.4

Ordinary dividend/distribution franked

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is

amount per +security

unfranked

AUD 0.00000000

100.0000 %

3A.6

Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked

amount per +security excluding conduit foreign

income amount

AUD 0.18100000

3A.7

Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit

foreign income amount per security AUD 0.00000000

Part 3E - Other - distribution components / tax

3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).

The fund payment amount of the distribution will be available at www.carindalepropertytrust.com.au/announcement s/on or around 22 August 2019 (before payment of the distribution).

The components of this distribution for tax purposes will be available at www.carindalepropertytrust.com.au/announ cements/and will be provided to members in the annual tax statement by the end of September 2019.

Part 5 - Further information

  1. Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
  2. Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Disclaimer

Carindale Property Trust published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 02:32:08 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 39,6 M
EBIT 2019 34,3 M
Net income 2019 29,1 M
Debt 2019 250 M
Yield 2019 5,33%
P/E ratio 2019 16,3x
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
EV / Sales2019 18,3x
EV / Sales2020 19,0x
Capitalization 475 M
Chart CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST
Duration : Period :
Carindale Property Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 7,37  AUD
Last Close Price 6,79  AUD
Spread / Highest target 18,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Kenneth Allen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Brian Martin Schwartz Non-Executive Chairman
Steven Mark Lowy Non-Executive Director
Andrew William Harmos Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Francis Ihlein Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST-5.42%323
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-12.19%45 442
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%25 189
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD-10.19%18 661
SCENTRE GROUP0.00%14 020
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION12.01%10 891
