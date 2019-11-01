Carl Data Options Granted to Consultant

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2019) - Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE: CRL) (FSE: 7C5) (OTCQB: CDTAF) ("Carl Data") announces the engagement of a consulting partner to working under the guidance of PRC Partners Ltd. (PRC) and establish the FlowWorks application and machine learning solutions in the Central European market.

This business development and sales division in Central Europe will help capture opportunities by working closely with groups like the German Association for Water, Wastewater and Waste ("DWA") to secure clients who need environmental monitoring solutions for critical infrastructure.

Pursuant to a consulting agreement, it has granted options to this consultant for the purchase of a total of 500,000 common shares of Carl Data at a price of $0.20 with an expiry date of November 1, 2021.

About PRC

PRC Partners Ltd. is a Hong Kong based consultant group that focuses on undervalued and promising growth companies and serves these companies by increasing visibility & accessing capital through an experienced network of investors. The company focuses on Europe and Asia Pacific, with a strong focus on China.

About Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Carl Data Solutions Inc. is an Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) company that provides next generation collection, storage and analytics solutions for data-centric companies. Carl Data helps clients analyze and model environmental data through a powerful end-to-end network of custom sensor arrays combined with SaaS based monitoring, reporting, and predictive modelling applications.

Carl Data works with new cloud-based mass storage services and machine learning (AI) analytical tools to provide the scalability required to effectively monitor very large amounts of data collected by both government and industry. The software suite saves clients time and money by aggregating information from any sensor or source to create a real-time decision support system with deep insights into how to protect infrastructure and assets. More information can be found at www.CarlSolutions.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49369