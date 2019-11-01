Log in
Carl Data Solutions Inc.

CARL DATA SOLUTIONS INC.

(7C5)
Carl Data Options Granted to Consultant

11/01/2019 | 09:20pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2019) - Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE: CRL) (FSE: 7C5) (OTCQB: CDTAF) ("Carl Data") announces the engagement of a consulting partner to working under the guidance of PRC Partners Ltd. (PRC) and establish the FlowWorks application and machine learning solutions in the Central European market.

This business development and sales division in Central Europe will help capture opportunities by working closely with groups like the German Association for Water, Wastewater and Waste ("DWA") to secure clients who need environmental monitoring solutions for critical infrastructure.

Pursuant to a consulting agreement, it has granted options to this consultant for the purchase of a total of 500,000 common shares of Carl Data at a price of $0.20 with an expiry date of November 1, 2021.

About PRC

PRC Partners Ltd. is a Hong Kong based consultant group that focuses on undervalued and promising growth companies and serves these companies by increasing visibility & accessing capital through an experienced network of investors. The company focuses on Europe and Asia Pacific, with a strong focus on China.

About Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Carl Data Solutions Inc. is an Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) company that provides next generation collection, storage and analytics solutions for data-centric companies. Carl Data helps clients analyze and model environmental data through a powerful end-to-end network of custom sensor arrays combined with SaaS based monitoring, reporting, and predictive modelling applications.

Carl Data works with new cloud-based mass storage services and machine learning (AI) analytical tools to provide the scalability required to effectively monitor very large amounts of data collected by both government and industry. The software suite saves clients time and money by aggregating information from any sensor or source to create a real-time decision support system with deep insights into how to protect infrastructure and assets. More information can be found at www.CarlSolutions.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Greg Johnston
President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
Carl Data Solutions Inc.

For further information please contact:

Kimberly Bruce
Corporate Communications
Carl Data Solutions Inc.
Telephone: (778) 379-0275
Email: kimberly@carlsolutions.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49369


© Newsfilecorp 2019
NameTitle
Brian Cale Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Kevin Ma Independent Director
Alastair Brownlow Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARL DATA SOLUTIONS INC.185.00%10
ORACLE CORPORATION20.69%178 864
SAP AG36.66%158 071
INTUIT30.81%66 969
SERVICENOW, INC.38.87%46 623
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.48.86%20 949
