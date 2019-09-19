Carl Data's FlowWorks Inc to Exhibit at World's Largest Annual Water Quality Tech Conference

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2019) - Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE: CRL) (FSE: 7C5) (OTCQB: CDTAF) ("Carl Data"), is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, FlowWorks Inc. ("FlowWorks") will be exhibiting next week at WEFTEC, the Water Environment Federation's Technical Exhibition and Conference, to share their breakthrough machine learning applications with over 20,000 water and wastewater management professionals.

As the largest annual water quality exhibition in the world, WEFTEC provides unparalleled access to engineers, city managers and operations staff looking for the most cutting-edge technologies in their field. There will be hundreds of attendees from China, Brazil, Denmark, Germany, Japan, Korea, The Netherlands, Spain, and Taiwan among others. Over 76 per cent of attendees are purchasing decision makers.

"This is our ninth year at WEFTEC, and every year our booth gets busier," said Kevin Marsh, FlowWorks' President. "Managing urban wet weather is one of the most important challenges facing municipalities and utilities. Confirming contracts for our Infinitii I&I application will be our top priority, but we are also excited to bring new partners on board to experience our new flow event prediction and data QA/QC tools through our Pilot-to-Scale purchase process."

Kevin Marsh discusses new machine learning applications to be showcased at WEFTEC on the Words on Water Podcast: Forecasting Flows with Machine Learning .

About FlowWorks

FlowWorks is a powerful Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS")-based application for collecting, monitoring and analyzing all types of environmental data. FlowWorks is flexible, affordable and easy-to-use compared to competing software packages. The FlowWorks application has the unique ability to collect data from all types of monitoring equipment, gauges and sensor hardware, SCADA systems and other sources of public and private data to merge the information into a single platform to perform comprehensive analytics and reporting, saving time and money for the end user. More information on the FlowWorks application can be found at www.FlowWorks.com .

About Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Carl Data Solutions Inc. is an Industrial IoT (IIoT) company that provides next generation collection, storage and analytics solutions for data-centric companies. Building on its recent acquisitions, Carl Data helps clients analyze and model environmental data through a powerful technology agnostic end-to-end platform of smart sensors combined with web-based monitoring, reporting, and predictive analytics applications.

Carl Data continues to develop applications that extract value from new cloud-based mass storage services and machine learning (AI) analytics tools to provide the scalability needed to effectively monitor smart cities, utilities and other industrial verticals. This software suite saves clients time and money by amassing information from any sensor or source to create a real-time decision support system with deep insights into how to protect infrastructure and assets. More information can be found at www.CarlSolutions.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Greg Johnston

President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Carl Data Solutions Inc.

For further information please contact:

Kimberly Bruce

Corporate Communications

Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Telephone: (778) 379-0275

Email: kimberly@carlsolutions.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47933