CARL DATA SOLUTIONS INC

CARL DATA SOLUTIONS INC

(CRL)
03/15 03:44:21 pm
0.09 CAD   -14.29%
Carl Data Clarifies Investor Awareness Campaign

03/15/2019 | 05:50pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2019) - Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE: CRL) (FSE: 7C5) (OTCQB: CDTAF) ("Carl Data" or the "Company"), has been requested by OTC Markets Group to clarify information in its recent news release of March 14, 2019. Recent third-party promotional newsletters encouraging investors to purchase the Company's common shares, stated that they had been paid for by CK Marketing Group, LLC and CK Gray, LLC. Carl engaged CK Marketing Group, LLC to launch a marketing editorial campaign involving certain editorial materials to be posted on the CK Marketing Group, LLC website, beginning in March 2019, and pursuant to this month-to-month agreement, Carl has made one payment of USD$3,000 to CK Marketing Group, LLC. Carl did not engage CK Marketing Group, LLC to disseminate promotional newsletters.

The Company reviewed the materials that have been disseminated and determined that all information with the exception of any revenue projections, is from the Company web site and filings. All information provided by the Company in respect to this marketing campaign has already been disseminated to the market via press releases, regulatory filings, its public-facing financial landing page and its corporate presentation available on its website. The Company confirms that it was indirectly involved with the creation and distribution of marketing material associated with its investor awareness campaign and had limited editorial control over such content, as to the factual aspects about the company's operations and activities.

About Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Carl Data Solutions Inc. is an Industrial IoT (IIoT) company that provides next generation collection, storage and analytics solutions for data-centric companies. Building on its recent acquisitions, Carl Data helps clients analyze and model environmental data through a powerful technology agnostic end-to-end platform of smart sensors combined with web-based monitoring, reporting, and predictive analytics applications

Carl Data continues to develop applications that extract value from new cloud-based mass storage services and machine learning (AI) analytics tools to provide the scalability needed to effectively monitor smart cities, utilities and other industrial verticals. This software suite saves clients time and money by amassing information from any sensor or source to create a real-time decision support system with deep insights into how to protect infrastructure and assets. More information can be found at www.CarlSolutions.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Greg Johnston
President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
Carl Data Solutions Inc.

For further information please contact:

Kimberly Bruce
Corporate Communications
Carl Data Solutions Inc.
Telephone: (778) 379-0275
Email: kimberly@carlsolutions.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43461


© Newsfilecorp 2019
