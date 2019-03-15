Carl Data Clarifies Investor Awareness Campaign

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2019) - Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE: CRL) (FSE: 7C5) (OTCQB: CDTAF) ("Carl Data" or the "Company"), has been requested by OTC Markets Group to clarify information in its recent news release of March 14, 2019. Recent third-party promotional newsletters encouraging investors to purchase the Company's common shares, stated that they had been paid for by CK Marketing Group, LLC and CK Gray, LLC. Carl engaged CK Marketing Group, LLC to launch a marketing editorial campaign involving certain editorial materials to be posted on the CK Marketing Group, LLC website, beginning in March 2019, and pursuant to this month-to-month agreement, Carl has made one payment of USD$3,000 to CK Marketing Group, LLC. Carl did not engage CK Marketing Group, LLC to disseminate promotional newsletters.

The Company reviewed the materials that have been disseminated and determined that all information with the exception of any revenue projections, is from the Company web site and filings. All information provided by the Company in respect to this marketing campaign has already been disseminated to the market via press releases, regulatory filings, its public-facing financial landing page and its corporate presentation available on its website. The Company confirms that it was indirectly involved with the creation and distribution of marketing material associated with its investor awareness campaign and had limited editorial control over such content, as to the factual aspects about the company's operations and activities.

