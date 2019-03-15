Carl Data Signs Data Hosting LOI with Link Global

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2019) - Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE: CRL) (FSE: 7C5) (OTCQB: CDTAF) ("Carl Data" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce they have signed a non-binding LOI with Link Global Technologies Inc. ("Link") for colocation data hosting services in Trail, BC at Carl Data's wholly owned subsidiary, Astra Smart Systems Corp. ("Astra"). This strategic partnership will allow both companies to grow in technological knowledge and revenue potential.

"Working with Link at this time is a great fit for our Astra facility. It will help bring our data hosting center to capacity, while opening up some additional revenue producing opportunities," said Greg Johnston, Carl Data CEO and President.

Link's blockchain based mining infrastructure supply chain is being developed with existing experts to provide superior crypto currency mining infrastructures. Their extensive knowledge and experience helps clients understand how best to implement blockchain technologies.

Carl Data proposes that Astra enter into a colocation agreement ("Colocation Agreement") with Link that grants a license of space in the Trail, BC premises to Link for the set-up and operation of its Equipment for the purpose of mining the Bitcoin blockchain currency.

Carl Data understands that currently and from time to time, based on the market price of Bitcoin and the funds received in the day-to-day sale of Bitcoin after applicable transaction fees, the economics of mining Bitcoin are not favourable, but may become favourable in the future as it has been in past periods. For this reason, Carl Data is offering an incentive to Link to undertake the set-up and commencement of operations at the Trail, BC facility. It is also the aim of Carl Data to begin forming a strategic partnership with Link with the potential of participating in future projects together. For these reasons, Carl Data is offering to issue common shares of Carl Data (the "Shares") to Link in the quantity which, when multiplied by the current market price for the Shares, equals the shortfall in revenue, if any, with respect to costs that Link has paid to Astra (the "Shortfall") pursuant to the Colocation Agreement. These Shares will be issuable from time to time at the request of Link.

About Link Global Technologies

Link Global Technologies Inc. is a diversified cryptocurrency and blockchain platform company that is focused on the opportunities in the sector - mining public blockchains and applying permissioned blockchain technology through supply chains. Their Mining as a Service enables management of Bitcoin mining on behalf of third parties globally. Using their extensive knowledge and experience they are developing superior crypto currency mining infrastructure, while helping clients understand how best to implement blockchain technologies into their mining operations. More information can be found at http://linkglobal.io/

About Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Carl Data Solutions Inc. is an Industrial IoT (IIoT) company that provides next generation collection, storage and analytics solutions for data-centric companies. Building on its recent acquisitions, Carl Data helps clients analyze and model environmental data through a powerful technology agnostic end-to-end platform of smart sensors combined with web-based monitoring, reporting, and predictive analytics applications

Carl Data continues to develop applications that extract value from new cloud-based mass storage services and machine learning (AI) analytics tools to provide the scalability needed to effectively monitor smart cities, utilities and other industrial verticals. This software suite saves clients time and money by amassing information from any sensor or source to create a real-time decision support system with deep insights into how to protect infrastructure and assets. More information can be found at www.CarlSolutions.com.

