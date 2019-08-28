DGAP-News: Carl Data Solutions Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Carl Data Welcomes Vikas Ranjan to Board of Directors



28.08.2019

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2019) - Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE: CRL) (FSE: 7C5) (OTCQB: CDTAF) ("Carl Data") is very pleased to announce the appointment of finance and investment expert, Vikas Ranjan, to its board of directors. Previous board members, Craig Tennock and Julie McClure, have resigned to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Rajan is a management professional with an MBA in Finance from McGill University, and over 22 years of experience in diverse areas of ?nance, capital markets, entrepreneurship and investing.

As co-founder and a member of the board of directors at Gravitas Financial Inc. ("GFI"), a Toronto based investment holding and merchant banking firm, Mr. Ranjan helps to make strategic investments in quality wealth management, financial technology and mining companies. GFI is active in North America, as well as fast-growing international regions including China, India and the Middle East.

"I am very pleased to join the board of Carl Data at this exciting growth phase. During the current information era, harnessing data for actionable intelligence is at the core of what makes businesses successful. With its focus on predictive environmental forecasting and use of end-to-end connected technologies, Carl Data is well positioned for rapid commercialization of its monitoring platform. The advent of 5G networks globally will likely lead to an explosion of data and information and will further enhance the usefulness of its platform and present ever more business opportunities. Working along with other board members, I am looking forward to helping the management team meet its business objectives and build value for shareholders and stakeholders," said Mr. Ranjan.

"Vikas Ranjan's proven track record of working with Canadian technology companies to generate shareholder value and growth will benefit Carl Data is this time of global expansion," said Greg Johnston, Carl Data CEO and President. "He is very attuned to the potential of Industrial IoT to become force of change for better use of resources and managing of infrastructure."

About Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Carl Data Solutions Inc. is an Industrial IoT (IIoT) company that provides next generation collection, storage and analytics solutions for data-centric companies. Building on its recent acquisitions, Carl Data helps clients analyze and model environmental data through a powerful technology agnostic end-to-end platform of smart sensors combined with web-based monitoring, reporting, and predictive analytics applications.

Carl Data continues to develop applications that extract value from new cloud-based mass storage services and machine learning (AI) analytics tools to provide the scalability needed to effectively monitor smart cities, utilities and other industrial verticals. This software suite saves clients time and money by amassing information from any sensor or source to create a real-time decision support system with deep insights into how to protect infrastructure and assets. More information can be found at www.CarlSolutions.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Greg Johnston

President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Carl Data Solutions Inc.

For further information please contact:

Kimberly Bruce

Corporate Communications

Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Telephone: (778) 379-0275

Email: kimberly@carlsolutions.com

