DGAP-News: Carl Data Solutions Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

RETRANSMISSION: Carl Data Becomes Partner Member of Digital Supercluster



04.09.2019 / 09:03

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2019) - Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE: CRL) (FSE: 7C5) (OTCQB: CDTAF) ("Carl Data"), is excited to announce it has moved from being an associate partner to a full membership partner in British Columbia's (BC) Digital Technology Supercluster (the "Digital Supercluster"). It is one of five consortia selected by the Government of Canada to share $950 million in funding for the Innovation Supercluster Initiative, a strategy aimed at driving commercially successful innovation across Canada.

The Digital Supercluster connects a range of digital technology market participants including start-ups, innovative Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), postsecondary institutions and large multinational corporations. Other members include Microsoft Canada Inc., Teck Resources Ltd. and Deloitte LLP.

"After reviewing the benefits of the Digital Supercluster, it is clear to us that a full membership is advantageous for Carl. We are excited to be working with other Digital Supercluster members in investigating how we can collaborate using our technology and expertise in developing new commercially viable applications.," said Greg Johnston, Carl Data CEO and President. "There's enormous potential for us to expand through the Digital Supercluster by participating in new IoT projects that require a "big data" analytics and storage solution."

The Canadian Digital Technology Supercluster is a cross-industry collaboration of more than 400 organizations including some of Canada's biggest names in healthcare, communications, natural resources, technology and transportation. It includes industry leading firms, start-ups, universities and research institutions working together as an innovative cooperative to develop products in a way that none of the organizations could do on their own. Over a ten-year period, it is anticipated that 13,500 new middle-class jobs will be created, and more than $5 billion generated towards Canada's GDP through Canadian Digital Technology Supercluster projects.

For more information about the Canadian Digital Technology Supercluster, please visit: www.digitalsupercluster.ca/info

About Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Carl Data Solutions Inc. is an Industrial IoT (IIoT) company that provides next generation collection, storage and analytics solutions for data-centric companies. Building on its recent acquisitions, Carl Data helps clients analyze and model environmental data through a powerful technology agnostic end-to-end platform of smart sensors combined with web-based monitoring, reporting, and predictive analytics applications.

Carl Data continues to develop applications that extract value from new cloud-based mass storage services and machine learning (AI) analytics tools to provide the scalability needed to effectively monitor smart cities, utilities and other industrial verticals. This software suite saves clients time and money by amassing information from any sensor or source to create a real-time decision support system with deep insights into how to protect infrastructure and assets. More information can be found at www.CarlSolutions.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Greg Johnston

President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Carl Data Solutions Inc.

For further information please contact:

Kimberly Bruce

Corporate Communications

Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Telephone: (778) 379-0275

Email: kimberly@carlsolutions.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47451