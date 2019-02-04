Log in
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC (AFX)
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

02/04/2019 | 03:05am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
04.02.2019 / 09:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: February 11, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: February 11, 2019 German: https://applications.zeiss.com/C1257A290053AE30/0/DE1721ECDE1C38C7C12583900044BB55/$FILE/q1-quartalsmitteilung.pdf English: https://applications.zeiss.com/C1257A290053AE30/0/0876ADE6C64C26EFC125839000459166/$FILE/q1-quarterly-statement.pdf


04.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Göschwitzer Str. 51-52
07745 Jena
Germany
Internet: www.zeiss.de/meditec-ag/ir

 
End of News DGAP News Service

771495  04.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=771495&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
