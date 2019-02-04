DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



04.02.2019 / 09:00

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: February 11, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: February 11, 2019 German: https://applications.zeiss.com/C1257A290053AE30/0/DE1721ECDE1C38C7C12583900044BB55/$FILE/q1-quartalsmitteilung.pdf English: https://applications.zeiss.com/C1257A290053AE30/0/0876ADE6C64C26EFC125839000459166/$FILE/q1-quarterly-statement.pdf

