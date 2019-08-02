Log in
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

08/02/2019 | 02:05am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
02.08.2019 / 08:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: August 09, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 09, 2019 German: https://applications.zeiss.com/C1257A290053AE30/0/8978DC8CA72C51B7C1258423002496C9/$FILE/q3-quartalsmitteilung.pdf English: https://applications.zeiss.com/C1257A290053AE30/0/8C10FA84BE60BC68C12584230024B764/$FILE/q3-quarterly-statement.pdf


02.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Göschwitzer Str. 51-52
07745 Jena
Germany
Internet: www.zeiss.de/meditec-ag/ir

 
End of News DGAP News Service

833939  02.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=833939&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
