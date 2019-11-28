Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Carl Zeiss Meditec AG    AFX   DE0005313704

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG

(AFX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 09:00am EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
28.11.2019 / 14:58
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Street: Göschwitzer Str. 51-52
Postal code: 07745
City: Jena, Germany
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900GRL4MZ8NMOOK95

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Capital Group Companies, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Los Angeles, CA, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
21 Nov 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.011 % 0 % 3.011 % 89440570
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005313704 0 2693421 0 % 3.011 %
Total 2693421 3.011 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Capital Group Companies, Inc. % % %
Capital Research and Management Company 3.011 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
26 Nov 2019


28.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Göschwitzer Str. 51-52
07745 Jena, Germany
Germany
Internet: www.zeiss.de/meditec-ag/ir

 
End of News DGAP News Service

923893  28.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=923893&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG
09:00aCARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [..
EQ
10/23EUROPE : European shares nudge up, earnings a mixed bag
RE
10/23CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : achieves EBIT margin of 18.1% in fiscal year 2018/19
EQ
10/10CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [..
EQ
10/10CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : Correction of a release from 03/06/2019 according to Art..
EQ
10/02CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : achieves significant growth in revenue and profit in fiscal..
EQ
08/12CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : continues strong growth trend after nine months of 2018/19
AQ
08/09EUROPE : Italy leads European shares lower on political uncertainty
RE
08/09GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Bayer, Huawei, Airbus, Occidental Petroleum
08/09CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : continues strong growth trend after nine months of 2018/19
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 459 M
EBIT 2019 262 M
Net income 2019 169 M
Finance 2019 665 M
Yield 2019 0,61%
P/E ratio 2019 57,0x
P/E ratio 2020 48,0x
EV / Sales2019 6,20x
EV / Sales2020 5,70x
Capitalization 9 713 M
Chart CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG
Duration : Period :
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 94,48  €
Last Close Price 108,60  €
Spread / Highest target 1,29%
Spread / Average Target -13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ludwin Monz President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Kaschke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Justus Felix Wehmer Chief Financial Officer
Markus Guthoff Member-Supervisory Board
Cornelia Grandy Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG59.00%10 680
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC40.94%126 481
DANAHER CORPORATION41.56%105 559
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.23.45%68 333
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION21.19%60 227
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION60.78%51 362
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group