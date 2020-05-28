Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Carl Zeiss Meditec AG    AFX   DE0005313704

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG

(AFX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 06:35am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.05.2020 / 12:29
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Street: Göschwitzer Str. 51-52
Postal code: 07745
City: Jena, Germany
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900GRL4MZ8NMOOK95

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Invesco Ltd.
City of registered office, country: Hamilton, Bermuda

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
22 May 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.92 % 0.00 % 2.92 % 89440570
Previous notification 3.57 % 0.00 % 3.57 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005313704 0 2612056 0 % 2.92 %
Total 2612056 2.92 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Invesco Ltd. % % %
Invesco Holding Company Limited % % %
Invesco Holding Company (US), Inc. % % %
Oppenheimer Acquistion Corporation % % %
OppenheimerFunds Inc % % %
Invesco Group Services, Inc. % % %
Invesco Advisers, Inc. % % %
- % % %
Invesco Ltd. % % %
Invesco Holding Company Limited % % %
Invesco Holding Company (US), Inc. % % %
Oppenheimer Acquistion Corporation % % %
OppenheimerFunds Inc % % %
Invesco Group Services, Inc. % % %
Invesco Capital Management LLC % % %
- % % %
Invesco Ltd. % % %
Invesco Holding Company Limited % % %
Invesco Far East Limited % % %
Invesco Asset Management Japan Limited % % %
- % % %
Invesco Ltd. % % %
Invesco UK Limited % % %
Invesco International Holdings Limited % % %
Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH % % %
- % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
27 May 2020


28.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Göschwitzer Str. 51-52
07745 Jena, Germany
Germany
Internet: www.zeiss.de/meditec-ag/ir

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1057941  28.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1057941&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG
06:35aCARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [..
EQ
05/27CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : Independant Research remains a Sell rating
MD
05/20CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : DZ Bank gives a Neutral rating
MD
05/15CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [..
EQ
05/12CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05/11CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : Sell rating from Kepler Chevreux
MD
05/11CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : Berenberg remains Neutral
MD
05/11CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : increases revenue in first six months of 2019/20
PU
05/11CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : increases revenue in first six months of 2019/20
EQ
05/06CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1 403 M
EBIT 2020 192 M
Net income 2020 140 M
Finance 2020 592 M
Yield 2020 0,62%
P/E ratio 2020 58,3x
P/E ratio 2021 39,4x
EV / Sales2020 5,14x
EV / Sales2021 4,41x
Capitalization 7 808 M
Chart CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG
Duration : Period :
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 96,88 €
Last Close Price 87,30 €
Spread / Highest target 54,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ludwin Monz President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Kaschke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Justus Felix Wehmer Chief Financial Officer
Markus Guthoff Member-Supervisory Board
Cornelia Grandy Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG-23.22%8 575
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC3.84%133 237
DANAHER CORPORATION3.32%113 675
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-4.47%65 858
ILLUMINA, INC.6.83%53 482
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-17.87%52 921
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group