Carl Zeiss Meditec AG: Revenue in second quarter of 2019/20 stagnating - Further impact on business development expected for second half 2019/20 - Currently no outlook for 2019/20 possible

Revenue in second quarter of 2019/20 stagnating - Further impact on business development expected for second half 2019/20 - Currently no outlook for 2019/20 possible

Jena, April 2, 2020



Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ISIN: DE0005313704) has achieved revenue of approx. EUR 715 million (previous year EUR 667.2 million) in the first six months of fiscal year 2019/20, based on preliminary data. Growth slowed significantly during the second quarter 2019/20, corresponding to revenue of approx. EUR 345 million (previous year EUR 343.5 million), about the prior year's level.



Further business results are not yet available at this point. The detailed results of the first six months of fiscal year 2019/20 will be published on May 11, 2020.



In light of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is currently spreading globally, and the associated negative effects on the global economy, management expects business development to be significantly impacted in the second half of 2019/20.



A reliable forecast of business development is currently not possible. For this reason, the executive management of Carl Zeiss Meditec will no longer abide by the forecast published in the annual report on Dec 6, 2019 for fiscal year 2019/20. As soon as providing a new forecast for the rest of the financial year becomes feasible, the company will publish it immediately.

