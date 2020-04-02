Log in
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG: Revenue in second quarter of 2019/20 stagnating - Further impact on business development expected for second half 2019/20 - Currently no outlook for 2019/20 possible

04/02/2020 | 04:55am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Forecast
02-Apr-2020 / 10:50 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Revenue in second quarter of 2019/20 stagnating - Further impact on business development expected for second half 2019/20 - Currently no outlook for 2019/20 possible

Jena, April 2, 2020

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ISIN: DE0005313704) has achieved revenue of approx. EUR 715 million (previous year EUR 667.2 million) in the first six months of fiscal year 2019/20, based on preliminary data. Growth slowed significantly during the second quarter 2019/20, corresponding to revenue of approx. EUR 345 million (previous year EUR 343.5 million), about the prior year's level.

Further business results are not yet available at this point. The detailed results of the first six months of fiscal year 2019/20 will be published on May 11, 2020.

In light of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is currently spreading globally, and the associated negative effects on the global economy, management expects business development to be significantly impacted in the second half of 2019/20.

A reliable forecast of business development is currently not possible. For this reason, the executive management of Carl Zeiss Meditec will no longer abide by the forecast published in the annual report on Dec 6, 2019 for fiscal year 2019/20. As soon as providing a new forecast for the rest of the financial year becomes feasible, the company will publish it immediately.
 
 

Contact for investors and press
Sebastian Frericks
Director Investor Relations
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Tel.: +49 3641 220-116
E-Mail: investors.meditec@zeiss.com

02-Apr-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Göschwitzer Str. 51-52
07745 Jena, Germany
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)3641 220-0
Fax: +49 (0)3641 220-112
E-mail: investors.meditec@zeiss.com
Internet: www.zeiss.de/meditec-ag/ir
ISIN: DE0005313704
WKN: 531370
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1013711

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1013711  02-Apr-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1013711&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
