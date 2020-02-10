Log in
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG

(AFX)
Carl Zeiss Meditec : Successful start to fiscal year 2019/20 for Carl Zeiss Meditec with profitable growth

02/10/2020 | 01:05am EST

DGAP-News: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results
Successful start to fiscal year 2019/20 for Carl Zeiss Meditec with profitable growth

10.02.2020 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Successful start to fiscal year 2019/20 for Carl Zeiss Meditec with profitable growth
 
Both strategic business units achieve double-digit percentage increases in revenue
 

JENA, 10 February 2020

Carl Zeiss Meditec generated revenue of ?369.7m in the first three months of fiscal year 2019/20, which corresponds to an increase of 14.2% (adjusted for currency effects: +12.7%) compared with the prior-year period (prior year: ?323.6m). Both strategic business units achieved significant increases in revenue. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose as a result of the increase in revenue, to ?56.8m (prior year: ?48.1m). The EBIT margin increased further, to 15.4% (prior year: 14.9%).

"We have made a successful start to the new fiscal year and can report encouraging growth in all business segments. Both our traditional equipment business and our consumables business made outstanding contributions to this," says Dr. Ludwin Monz, President and CEO of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG.

Double-digit growth in both strategic business units

The strategic business unit (SBU) Ophthalmic Devices increased its revenue by 12.5 percent after the first three months of fiscal year 2019/20 (adjusted for currency effects: +11.1 percent), to ?269.4m (prior year: ?239.5m). Revenue in the Microsurgery SBU grew by 19.1 percent (adjusted for currency effects: +17.4 percent), to ?100.3m (prior year: ?84.2m).

Balanced growth in all business regions

Revenue in the EMEA region[1] grew by 7.0 percent (adjusted for currency effects: +6.9 percent), to ?110.7m (prior year: ?103.5m). The core markets Germany and France achieved good revenue growth.

The Americas region increased its revenue by 18.5 percent after the first three months of the current fiscal year (adjusted for currency effects: 15.5 percent), to ?109.0m (prior year: ?91.9m). High contributions to growth came from the USA, as well as positive impetus from Latin America.

The APAC[2] region also achieved further growth of 16.9 percent (adjusted for currency effects: +15.5 percent), to ?150.0m (prior year: ?128.2m). Countries such as China and South Korea once again made the strongest contributions to growth. The Japanese market also recorded good demand.

The operating result (earnings before interest and taxes: EBIT) increased significantly in the first quarter of fiscal year 2019/20, reaching ?56.8m (prior year: ?48.1m). The EBIT margin increased from 14.9 percent to 15.4 percent. Adjusted for special effects, this resulted in an increase to 15.7 percent (prior year: 15.1%). Earnings per share rose to ?0.43 (prior year: ?0.32).

"In fiscal year 2019/20, we anticipate revenue growth that is at least in line with our markets. In terms of the development of earnings, we expect to achieve an EBIT margin of between 17% and 19% in the current fiscal year" says Dr. Monz, confirming the outlook published in December 2019.

 

Revenue by strategic business unit

All figures in ?m 3 months 2019/20 3 months 2018/19 Change from prior year Change from prior year (adjusted for currency effects)
Ophthalmic Devices 269.4 239.5 +12.5% +11.1%
Microsurgery 100.3 84.2 +19.1% +17.4%
Total revenue 369.7 323.6 +14.2% +12.7%
 

Revenue by region

All figures in ?m 3 months 2019/20   3 months 2018/19 Change from prior year Change from prior year (adjusted for currency effects)
EMEA 110.7   103.5 +7.0% +6.9%
Americas 109.0   91.9 +18.5% +15.5%
APAC 150.0   128.2 +16.9% +15.5%
Total revenue 369.7   323.6 +14.2% +12.7%
 

Contact for investors and press

Sebastian Frericks
Director Investor Relations, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Phone: +49 (0)3641 220-116
Email: investors.meditec@zeiss.com

www.zeiss.de/presse

[1] Europe, Middle East and Africa
[2] Asia/Pacific


10.02.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Göschwitzer Str. 51-52
07745 Jena, Germany
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)3641 220-0
Fax: +49 (0)3641 220-112
E-mail: investors.meditec@zeiss.com
Internet: www.zeiss.de/meditec-ag/ir
ISIN: DE0005313704
WKN: 531370
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 971333

 
End of News DGAP News Service

971333  10.02.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=971333&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
